Dekalb, IL

This week in Huskie sports: Feb. 13

DeKALB – NIU sports prepares for another jam-packed week, headlined by NIU baseball beginning their season on Friday. Friday, Feb. 17: vs. Illinois State University, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18: vs. Illinois State University, 7 p.m. Bloomington, Ill. / Grossinger Motors Arena. NIU hockey wraps up the regular season...
Scout and Campbell shine at Big Meet

DeKALB – NIU women’s track and field showcased impressive finishes at the GVSU Big Meet, including fifth-year Kadeja Campbell taking a first place finish in the 400-meter dash. Campbell took home a first place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.19 seconds. Junior Skylynn Blue...
Annual Forward, Together, Forward vigil held Tuesday

DeKALB – NIU will hold its annual moment of reflection for the students lost to the mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2008: Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter. Five bells will toll at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday to pay tribute to the five students lost...
Huskies defeat Western Michigan in blowout

DeKALB – NIU men’s basketball (11-14, 7-5 MAC) defeated Western Michigan University (6-18, 2-9 MAC) Saturday in a convincing fashion, winning 81-53. The game started slow for the Huskies, falling down 15-6 within the first couple of minutes of play, but after the slow start, the Huskies turned their play around, maintaining the lead for 70% of the game.
