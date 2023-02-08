ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit College swimmers sweep in coach's final home meet

By DAILY NEWS STAFF
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xm38K_0kg2qfrF00

BELOIT—Beloit College’s men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams each downed Knox College on Saturday to celebrate Senior Day in the final home meet of head coach Kevin Schober’s 21-year tenure.

Beloit’s men defeated Knox 141-69 and the Buccaneers’ women’s team won 150-80 at The Powerhouse.

The Beloit men recorded 12 event wins, including a pair of relays. Camden Leonard had a trio of first-place finishes, winning the 50 freestyle (22.43 seconds), 100 free (50.88) and 100 IM (58.43).

Colin Bolger added firsts in the 200 free (2:00.23) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.00). Ben Saladar won both the 50 free (25.19) and 100 backstroke (58.37). Ethan Casler won the 100 butterfly (1:00.23). In the diving competition, Jordan Stewart won both the 1-meter diving (134.70 points) and the 3-meter diving (129.70 points). The team also won a pair of relays, as Saladar, Bolger and Casler teamed with Cole Palmore to win the 200 medley (1:45.32), while Leonard, Stewart, George Carlson and Nathan Sill teamed up to win the 200 free (1:54.11).

Beloit’s women also had 12 event wins, including two relays. Maclaryn Leonard collected three event wins: 50 backstroke (29.84), 50 free (26.25) and 100 back (1:05.66). Nora Krystowiak added firsts in the 200 free (2:12.79) and 500 free (5:55.94) while Coleen Quinlivan won the 1-meter and 3-meter diving competitions with scores of 186.10 and 196.85, respectively.

Other individual firsts went to Devin Cuffy-Bethel in the 50 butterfly (30.33) and Amelia Pullen in the 100 free (1:01.53).

In the relays, Krystowiak and Pullen teamed with Emily Rabas and Lucy Monnig to win in 2:13.59 and Leonard, Monnig, Quinlivan and Jade Vangeisen won the 200 free (2:04.25).

The Buccaneers’ next competition will be in the Midwest Conference Championships Feb. 17-19 at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

The Argument For Replacing Greg Gard as the Coach of Badgers Men’s Basketball

I want to preface everything by saying that I fully support Greg Gard. I think he’s done a fantastic job and the recent results of the team are more due to bad luck than anything he as a coach can control. With that said, I think it’s important to take a step back and look at each side of the debate without bringing emotions into it. Since I am on the side of keeping Gard, I’m in a position to view the talking points from the other side objectively.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Badgers great RB Jonathan Taylor shares thoughts on Luke Fickell hiring

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to impress with Luke Fickell under the helm as their new head coach, recently pairing with the Varsity Collective to share a welcome to the newest players on the team with a billboard in New York City. The move caught the eye of former Badgers running...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

The late Vickie Lynn, founder of the Black Women in Business Beloit Expo, to be honored at Saturday’s fifth annual event

The Black Women in Business Beloit Expo will return for its fifth year on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Eclipse Event Center in Beloit. Black women from across the midwest will come together to support each other and more than 50 vendors offering their services, wares, and products. The expo is themed around Black Herstory Day as a means to celebrate Black women during Black History Month.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
MADISON, WI
tourcounsel.com

Eclipse Center | Shopping mall in Beloit, Wisconsin

Eclipse Center, formerly known as Beloit Plaza or Beloit Mall, is a mixed-use development and former shopping mall in Beloit, Wisconsin. It is undergoing a renovation with the aim of making it a pivotal point in the city. It formerly housed the department store Elder-Beerman, and still houses several Rock County government offices, a convention center and bar, and two School District of Beloit charter schools.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What’s next for the Rockford Speedway?

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway will begin redevelopment of the complex starting the second week in June. The 75 year old track is closing its door after the conclusion of the 2023 race season. “If we can continue to work together and do a lot of planning, this historic site is going to […]
LOVES PARK, IL
nbc15.com

Jenkins retiring as Madison schools superintendent

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – From parents to school board members, the announcement of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent planning to step down was a surprising one. On Wednesday, the district announced Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. “There are times when we all...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Rockford region Restaurant Week winners announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau on Thursday announced award winners for the 2023 Rockford Region Restaurant Week. From local restaurants to coffee shops, bakeries and brewers, tons of unique specials, deals and experiences were on display throughout the week. Here’s some of the most...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

Trial dates scheduled for man charged in deadly north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. -- The trial of a man charged in a deadly shooting on Madison's north side last July has been scheduled to begin in late September. Aquille Lowe, 28, of Fitchburg, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

One Person Injured in Head-on Crash in Platteville

One person was injured Thursday in a head-on crash near the Platteville Municipal Airport. 65 year old Roger Schamberger of Lena, Illinois, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday on Highway 80, just south of the airport. A report says that Schamberger was northbound while it was snowing heavily. The roads were snow covered and visibility was near whiteout conditions. Schamberger’s tires went off the roadway onto the gravel shoulder, and his vehicle then slid into the southbound lanes after Schamberger overcorrected his steering. 81 year old Wayne Fowler of rural Cuba City was traveling southbound and hit Schamberger’s vehicle head on. Fowler was not injured.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Flannelfest returns to Janesville later this month

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – It’s about time to grab that flannel from the back of the closet and get ready to sample from more than 100 types of beer – including home brews. FlannelFest will return to downtown Janesville in a little more than two weeks, organizers...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes

With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
MADISON, WI
seniorshousingbusiness.com

AHIB Negotiates $21.1M Sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford, Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Valkommen Plaza, a 171-unit affordable seniors housing community in Rockford, approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago and southwest of Milwaukee. A private investor sold the asset to Envolve Communities for $21.1 million. AHIB’s Kyle Shoemaker...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox47.com

LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm

MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency. LODI: A snow emergency takes effect at...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident. “He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said...
ROCKFORD, IL
Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
268
Followers
747
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.beloitdailynews.com

 https://www.beloitdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy