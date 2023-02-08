Beloit College swimmers sweep in coach's final home meet

BELOIT—Beloit College’s men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams each downed Knox College on Saturday to celebrate Senior Day in the final home meet of head coach Kevin Schober’s 21-year tenure.

Beloit’s men defeated Knox 141-69 and the Buccaneers’ women’s team won 150-80 at The Powerhouse.

The Beloit men recorded 12 event wins, including a pair of relays. Camden Leonard had a trio of first-place finishes, winning the 50 freestyle (22.43 seconds), 100 free (50.88) and 100 IM (58.43).

Colin Bolger added firsts in the 200 free (2:00.23) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.00). Ben Saladar won both the 50 free (25.19) and 100 backstroke (58.37). Ethan Casler won the 100 butterfly (1:00.23). In the diving competition, Jordan Stewart won both the 1-meter diving (134.70 points) and the 3-meter diving (129.70 points). The team also won a pair of relays, as Saladar, Bolger and Casler teamed with Cole Palmore to win the 200 medley (1:45.32), while Leonard, Stewart, George Carlson and Nathan Sill teamed up to win the 200 free (1:54.11).

Beloit’s women also had 12 event wins, including two relays. Maclaryn Leonard collected three event wins: 50 backstroke (29.84), 50 free (26.25) and 100 back (1:05.66). Nora Krystowiak added firsts in the 200 free (2:12.79) and 500 free (5:55.94) while Coleen Quinlivan won the 1-meter and 3-meter diving competitions with scores of 186.10 and 196.85, respectively.

Other individual firsts went to Devin Cuffy-Bethel in the 50 butterfly (30.33) and Amelia Pullen in the 100 free (1:01.53).

In the relays, Krystowiak and Pullen teamed with Emily Rabas and Lucy Monnig to win in 2:13.59 and Leonard, Monnig, Quinlivan and Jade Vangeisen won the 200 free (2:04.25).

The Buccaneers’ next competition will be in the Midwest Conference Championships Feb. 17-19 at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa.