ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tlubulldogs.com

Rodriguez Wins Shot Put; Seven Bulldogs Earn Top Five Finishes at FasTrak

HOUSTON, Texas -- Six Texas Lutheran Bulldogs finished in the top five of their events Saturday at the FasTrak Indoor Collegiate Challenge hosted by the University of Houston at Yeoman Fieldhouse. Julissa Rodriguez (Deer Park/Deer Park) highlighted the day winning the women's shot put with a mark of 12.15m (39'10.5")....
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Texas Lutheran WBB Defeats Colorado College, 54-48

SEGUIN, Texas -- The Texas Lutheran women's basketball team (13-9, 9-5 SCAC) took down Colorado College Friday night inside of Memorial Gymnasium, earning a 54-48 victory. Texas Lutheran's patented suffocating defense showed up and showed out holding Colorado College to its second lowest point total of the season - nearly 30 points below their season average - while forcing 19 turnovers.
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Texas Lutheran Drops Heartbreaker to Colorado College, 67-64, on Senior Night

SEGUIN, Texas -- Despite a career-high 12 points and two steals from Keiman Capers (Houston/North Shore), Texas Lutheran fell to Colorado College, 67-64, on Friday. Capers scored a career-high 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting and 6-of-8 from the free throw line. Isaac Orozco (Helotes/O'Connor) joined Capers in double-figures with 11 points and team-high three assists for Texas Lutheran (10-13, 5-9 SCAC).
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

TLU Continues Record Breaking Season at FasTrak Challenge

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Texas Lutheran track and field team continued its record breaking 2023 indoor campaign Saturday at the FasTrak Indoor Collegiate Challenge hosted by the University of Houston at Yeoman Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs set three new school records and won three events on the day. Ezra Acero (San...
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Texas Lutheran Falls to Pacific Lutheran, 9-3

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran Baseball dropped its final game of the 2023 Concordia Classic, falling to Pacific Lutheran, 9-3, on Sunday at Tornado Field in Austin, Texas. The Bulldogs will look to end their three-game losing streak on Friday, Feb. 17, as they host the Comets of University of Texas-Dallas at 6 PM at Katt-Isbel Field. All streaming and live stats links will be available on tlubulldogs.com.
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Texas Lutheran Drops Two in Concordia Classic

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran Baseball dropped both games of their Saturday doubleheader in the Concordia Classic in Austin, Texas, falling 12-2 to Pacific Lutheran in game one and 7-3 to George Fox in game two at Tornado Field. Blake Cappadona (Mont Belvieu/Barbers Hill) collected his first RBI of the...
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Bulldogs Fall to No. 19 Southwestern, 8-1, in SCAC Opener

GEORGETOWN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran men's tennis dropped their first conference match of the season to No. 19 Southwestern, 8-1, Saturday afternoon in Georgetown, Texas. The Bulldogs squad were swept in singles competition. The team of Brody Smith (New Braunfels/Canyon) and Logan Randall (Idalou/Idalou) picked up their first doubles win...
GEORGETOWN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Bulldogs Fall to East Texas Baptist in Home Opener, 8-1

8-3 Sam Black / Bruno Brocanelli (ETBU) def. Brody Smith / Logan Randall (TLUM) Zach Couch / Drew Van Wyk (ETBU) def. Eric Moninger / Xavier Cristan (TLUM) def. Cashton Herrera (TLUM) 6-0, 6-2 Bruno Brocanelli (ETBU) def. Eric Moninger (TLUM) 6-1, 6-1 Slade Austin (ETBU) def. Brody Smith (TLUM)
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy