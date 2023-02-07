Read full article on original website
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Who strangled, battered, and set fire to a North Texas female university student twenty years ago?MaliceandMurder.comSeguin, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
tlubulldogs.com
Rodriguez Wins Shot Put; Seven Bulldogs Earn Top Five Finishes at FasTrak
HOUSTON, Texas -- Six Texas Lutheran Bulldogs finished in the top five of their events Saturday at the FasTrak Indoor Collegiate Challenge hosted by the University of Houston at Yeoman Fieldhouse. Julissa Rodriguez (Deer Park/Deer Park) highlighted the day winning the women's shot put with a mark of 12.15m (39'10.5")....
tlubulldogs.com
Texas Lutheran WBB Defeats Colorado College, 54-48
SEGUIN, Texas -- The Texas Lutheran women's basketball team (13-9, 9-5 SCAC) took down Colorado College Friday night inside of Memorial Gymnasium, earning a 54-48 victory. Texas Lutheran's patented suffocating defense showed up and showed out holding Colorado College to its second lowest point total of the season - nearly 30 points below their season average - while forcing 19 turnovers.
tlubulldogs.com
Texas Lutheran Drops Heartbreaker to Colorado College, 67-64, on Senior Night
SEGUIN, Texas -- Despite a career-high 12 points and two steals from Keiman Capers (Houston/North Shore), Texas Lutheran fell to Colorado College, 67-64, on Friday. Capers scored a career-high 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting and 6-of-8 from the free throw line. Isaac Orozco (Helotes/O'Connor) joined Capers in double-figures with 11 points and team-high three assists for Texas Lutheran (10-13, 5-9 SCAC).
tlubulldogs.com
TLU Continues Record Breaking Season at FasTrak Challenge
HOUSTON, Texas -- The Texas Lutheran track and field team continued its record breaking 2023 indoor campaign Saturday at the FasTrak Indoor Collegiate Challenge hosted by the University of Houston at Yeoman Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs set three new school records and won three events on the day. Ezra Acero (San...
tlubulldogs.com
Texas Lutheran Falls to Pacific Lutheran, 9-3
AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran Baseball dropped its final game of the 2023 Concordia Classic, falling to Pacific Lutheran, 9-3, on Sunday at Tornado Field in Austin, Texas. The Bulldogs will look to end their three-game losing streak on Friday, Feb. 17, as they host the Comets of University of Texas-Dallas at 6 PM at Katt-Isbel Field. All streaming and live stats links will be available on tlubulldogs.com.
tlubulldogs.com
Texas Lutheran Drops Two in Concordia Classic
AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran Baseball dropped both games of their Saturday doubleheader in the Concordia Classic in Austin, Texas, falling 12-2 to Pacific Lutheran in game one and 7-3 to George Fox in game two at Tornado Field. Blake Cappadona (Mont Belvieu/Barbers Hill) collected his first RBI of the...
tlubulldogs.com
Bulldogs Fall to No. 19 Southwestern, 8-1, in SCAC Opener
GEORGETOWN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran men's tennis dropped their first conference match of the season to No. 19 Southwestern, 8-1, Saturday afternoon in Georgetown, Texas. The Bulldogs squad were swept in singles competition. The team of Brody Smith (New Braunfels/Canyon) and Logan Randall (Idalou/Idalou) picked up their first doubles win...
tlubulldogs.com
Bulldogs Fall to East Texas Baptist in Home Opener, 8-1
8-3 Sam Black / Bruno Brocanelli (ETBU) def. Brody Smith / Logan Randall (TLUM) Zach Couch / Drew Van Wyk (ETBU) def. Eric Moninger / Xavier Cristan (TLUM) def. Cashton Herrera (TLUM) 6-0, 6-2 Bruno Brocanelli (ETBU) def. Eric Moninger (TLUM) 6-1, 6-1 Slade Austin (ETBU) def. Brody Smith (TLUM)
