Aehr Announces At-The-Market (ATM) Offering Of Common Stock

* AEHR ANNOUNCES AT-THE-MARKET (ATM) OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * AEHR TEST SYSTEMS- ENTERED INTO SALES AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAM BLAIR & COMPANY, CRAIG-HALLUM CAPITAL GROUP FOR SALE OF UP TO $25 MILLION OF SHARES OF STOCK
Nagase & Co Ltd: Bought Back 40,800 Own Shares Worth 83 Million Yen Between Feb 1 And Feb 8

* NAGASE & CO LTD - BOUGHT BACK 40,800 OWN SHARES WORTH 83 MILLION YEN BETWEEN FEB 1 AND FEB 8
Morning News Call - Europe, February 9

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://solutions.refinitiv.com/MorningNewsCallENsubscriptionpage. For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are...
Agc Inc Says To Buy Back Up To 7.2% Of Own Shares Worth 50 Billion Yen

* AGC INC SAYS TO BUY BACK UP TO 7.2% OF OWN SHARES WORTH 50 BILLION YEN
BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of the company's workforce. Shares of Affirm were down about 18% in aftermarket trade. The move follows several other U.S. companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
United Insurance Board Proposes FY Dividend

* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDENDS OF 10% OF PAID IN CAPITAL
LIVE MARKETS-Wall Street rallies, yields fall with Powell remarks

Dollar down; gold rises slightly; bitcoin up >1%; crude up >3%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. WALL STREET RALLIES, YIELDS FALL WITH POWELL REMARKS (1305 EST/1505 GMT) Major U.S. stock indexes are...
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:. SABADELL. Sabadell has picked Italian payments group Nexi as the preferred bidder to acquire the Spanish bank's retailers'...
Innofactor Q4 Oper Profit Up At EUR 1.8 Million

* Q4 NET SALES EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.5 MILLION YEAR AGO. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO. * EXPECTS 2023 REVENUE AND EBITDA TO GROW FROM 2022. * OUTLOOK 2023: INNOFACTOR'S NET SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) IN 2023 ARE ESTIMATED...
Wilson Bayly Holmes Sees HY HEPS To Be Up At Least 800 Cents

* TRADING STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022. * HY CONTINUING OPERATIONS OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE UP BY AT LEAST 10% IN COMPARISON TO RE-PRESENTED PRIOR PERIOD. * HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP AT LEAST 800 CENTS...
Revenio Group Q4 Oper Profit Rises To EUR 9.3 Mln

* Q4 NET SALES TOTALED EUR 28.3 (23.8) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.8%. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 9.3 (7.1) MILLION, OR 33.1% OF NET SALES, UP BY 31.3%. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MARCH 23, 2023, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.36 PER SHARE BE PAID.
3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could More Than Double in 12 Months, According to Wall Street

Wood recently bought Intellia Therapeutics shares for two of her ETFs. Ginkgo Bioworks could double simply by returning to its levels from early last year. Analysts are extremely bullish about Compass Pathways. You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services. Become...
Scotgold Resources Raises Gross Proceeds Of £2.5 Mln Through Capital Raising

* CONDITIONALLY RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF £2.5 MILLION THROUGH CAPITAL RAISING
Suncorp flags near-term hit from natural hazard costs, posts robust HY cash earnings

(Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd on Wednesday forecast headwinds from higher reinsurance and natural hazard costs in the near term, while its first-half cash earnings rose 63% helped by strong underlying margins and positive investment returns. Suncorp flagged a modest upward trend in the number of natural hazard events...
Trinseo PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary

How did these three US industrial stocks fare in January?. * Trinseo PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of $1.72​​ per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of seven analysts for the quarter was for a loss of $1.45 per share. * Revenue fell 24.9% to $975.20 million from a year ago; analysts expected $1.07 billion. * Trinseo PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $10.44​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 43% in the last three months.​ * In the last 30 days four analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Trinseo PLC shares had risen by 30.1% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $365.3 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Trinseo PLC is $25.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 9 at 01:45 a.m. ​All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 -1.45 -1.72 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -2.24 -2.91 Missed Jun. 30 2022 2.03 1.79 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.66 2.08 Beat.

