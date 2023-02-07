Read full article on original website
Aehr Announces At-The-Market (ATM) Offering Of Common Stock
* AEHR ANNOUNCES AT-THE-MARKET (ATM) OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * AEHR TEST SYSTEMS- ENTERED INTO SALES AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAM BLAIR & COMPANY, CRAIG-HALLUM CAPITAL GROUP FOR SALE OF UP TO $25 MILLION OF SHARES OF STOCK
Nagase & Co Ltd: Bought Back 40,800 Own Shares Worth 83 Million Yen Between Feb 1 And Feb 8
* NAGASE & CO LTD - BOUGHT BACK 40,800 OWN SHARES WORTH 83 MILLION YEN BETWEEN FEB 1 AND FEB 8
Morning News Call - Europe, February 9
To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://solutions.refinitiv.com/MorningNewsCallENsubscriptionpage. For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are...
Agc Inc Says To Buy Back Up To 7.2% Of Own Shares Worth 50 Billion Yen
* AGC INC SAYS TO BUY BACK UP TO 7.2% OF OWN SHARES WORTH 50 BILLION YEN
BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of the company's workforce. Shares of Affirm were down about 18% in aftermarket trade. The move follows several other U.S. companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
United Insurance Board Proposes FY Dividend
* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDENDS OF 10% OF PAID IN CAPITAL
LIVE MARKETS-Wall Street rallies, yields fall with Powell remarks
Dollar down; gold rises slightly; bitcoin up >1%; crude up >3%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. WALL STREET RALLIES, YIELDS FALL WITH POWELL REMARKS (1305 EST/1505 GMT) Major U.S. stock indexes are...
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 8
Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:. SABADELL. Sabadell has picked Italian payments group Nexi as the preferred bidder to acquire the Spanish bank's retailers'...
Asahi Kasei And Mitsui Chemicals Agree To Combine Their Spunbond Nonwovens Businesses In A New Joint Venture
* ASAHI KASEI AND MITSUI CHEMICALS AGREE TO COMBINE THEIR SPUNBOND NONWOVENS BUSINESSES IN A NEW JOINT VENTURE. * ASAHI KASEI - WILL OWN 39,375 SHARES OF NEW COMPANY, MITSUI CHEMICALS WILL OWN 60,625 SHARES
Innofactor Q4 Oper Profit Up At EUR 1.8 Million
* Q4 NET SALES EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.5 MILLION YEAR AGO. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO. * EXPECTS 2023 REVENUE AND EBITDA TO GROW FROM 2022. * OUTLOOK 2023: INNOFACTOR'S NET SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) IN 2023 ARE ESTIMATED...
Wilson Bayly Holmes Sees HY HEPS To Be Up At Least 800 Cents
* TRADING STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022. * HY CONTINUING OPERATIONS OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE UP BY AT LEAST 10% IN COMPARISON TO RE-PRESENTED PRIOR PERIOD. * HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP AT LEAST 800 CENTS...
Revenio Group Q4 Oper Profit Rises To EUR 9.3 Mln
* Q4 NET SALES TOTALED EUR 28.3 (23.8) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.8%. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 9.3 (7.1) MILLION, OR 33.1% OF NET SALES, UP BY 31.3%. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MARCH 23, 2023, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.36 PER SHARE BE PAID.
Scotgold Resources Raises Gross Proceeds Of £2.5 Mln Through Capital Raising
* CONDITIONALLY RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF £2.5 MILLION THROUGH CAPITAL RAISING
Suncorp flags near-term hit from natural hazard costs, posts robust HY cash earnings
(Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd on Wednesday forecast headwinds from higher reinsurance and natural hazard costs in the near term, while its first-half cash earnings rose 63% helped by strong underlying margins and positive investment returns. Suncorp flagged a modest upward trend in the number of natural hazard events...
Trinseo PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
How did these three US industrial stocks fare in January?. * Trinseo PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of $1.72 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of seven analysts for the quarter was for a loss of $1.45 per share. * Revenue fell 24.9% to $975.20 million from a year ago; analysts expected $1.07 billion. * Trinseo PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $10.44. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 43% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days four analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Trinseo PLC shares had risen by 30.1% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $365.3 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Trinseo PLC is $25.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 9 at 01:45 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 -1.45 -1.72 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -2.24 -2.91 Missed Jun. 30 2022 2.03 1.79 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.66 2.08 Beat.
