Wausau West boys hockey finishes WVC season with win over D.C. Everest

Wausau West goalie Parks Guenther. (File photo)

WAUSAU – The Wausau West boys hockey team finished its Wisconsin Valley Conference season with a 7-1 win over D.C. Everest on Tuesday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Caden Bohlin and Cooper Depuydt each scored twice for the Warriors, who improve to 12-11 overall and finish the WVC season at 8-2 and in second place in the conference standings.

Mason Debroux, Thomas Gerum and Judah Leder also had goals for West.

D.C. Everest’s lone score came from Kole Ress late in the second period. Everest is now 8-14 and finishes the conference season at 4-6.

Parks Guenther saved 22 of 23 shots in goal for the Warriors.

West wraps up its regular season Thursday at Neenah, while D.C. Everest will finish Friday at Stevens Point Pacelli.

The WIAA playoffs open next Tuesday, Feb. 14, with West hosting Marshfield and D.C. Everest playing at Eau Claire in Division 1 regional semifinals.

Warriors 7, Evergreens 1

D.C. Everest 0 1 0 – 1

Wausau West 0 4 3 – 7

Second period:

1. WW, Mason Debroux (Ethan Rhode, Cade Damrow), 2:42; 2. WW, Cooper Depuydt (Ryan Ellis, Ray Reineck), 3:44; 3. WW, Thomas Gerum (Reineck), pp., 4:46; 4. DC, Kole Ress (Keaton Dettinger), pp., 9:51; 5. WW, Depuydt (Reineck, Ellis), 15:29.

Third period: 6. WW, Judah Leder, 2:45; 7. WW, Caden Bohlin (Hendrix Damrow, Brody Brimacombe), 3:59; 8. WW, Bohlin (Depuydt), pp., 4:58.

Saves: DC, Griffen Bunnell 25; WW, Parks Guenther 22.

Records: D.C. Everest 8-14, 4-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 12-11, 8-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.