BOSTON – The RV/RV Boston College women's hockey team earned a 2-1 win over rival Boston University on Saturday night at Walter Brown Arena. Gaby Roy put the Eagles up 1-0 late in the first period before Alexie Guay's second period strike made it 2-0 four minutes into the second period. The Terriers were able to pull a goal back before the second intermission. BU pulled the goaltender with 90 seconds to play and fought for the equalizer but Abigail Levy and the BC defense closed out the game.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO