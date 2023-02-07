ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bceagles.com

BC Tops BU in Battle of Comm Ave

BOSTON – The RV/RV Boston College women's hockey team earned a 2-1 win over rival Boston University on Saturday night at Walter Brown Arena. Gaby Roy put the Eagles up 1-0 late in the first period before Alexie Guay's second period strike made it 2-0 four minutes into the second period. The Terriers were able to pull a goal back before the second intermission. BU pulled the goaltender with 90 seconds to play and fought for the equalizer but Abigail Levy and the BC defense closed out the game.
BOSTON, MA
bceagles.com

Eagles Put Together Strong Performance at David Hemery Valentine Invitational

BOSTON – Junior Kyla Krawczyk (400m) and sophomore Sophie Albright (High Jump) each set new personal bests in their respective events this weekend at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Sophie Albright won her heat and placed ninth overall out of 25 athletes scoring a height of J1.66m while Krawczyk placed 12th out of 231 participants in the 400m dash with a time of 55.40. Sydney Segalla finished just six spots behind Krawczyk - placing 18th with a time of 55.78.
BOSTON, MA
bceagles.com

Brown Narrowly Escapes vs. Eagles on Friday Night

WALPOLE, Mass. — The Eagles dropped to 3-1 after a 4-3 loss to Brown on Friday night. The doubles team of Jake Vassel and Mason Fung rolled to a 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles before Brown narrowly secured the doubles point in the final match. In singles, Max...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy