Seven Additional Holes Drilled at rhe Newly Discovered Grata Prospect in Ivory Coast Confirm Strike and Down-Dip Continuity of Nickel-Copper-Palladium Mineralization.

Read full article on original website
Related
Hidden Magma Chamber Reaching Critical Point 'Poses Serious Threat'
Scientists fear that the Greek submarine volcano Kolumbo, which last erupted in 1650 C.E., could produce a powerful eruption.
Earth received a radio signal sent from a galaxy that is 9 billion light years away
It is the first time that scientists have detected a signal that originates from another galaxy located 9 billion light years away from Earth. The radio signal was captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope located in Pune, India.
Scientists in Canada detected an 8 billion-year-old radio signal in a distant galaxy
Scientists have detected a record-breaking radio signal from atomic hydrogen in a very distant galaxy. The galaxy that the signal originated from is believed to have come from a galaxy at redshift z=1.29. Because of the galaxy’s immense distance, the emission line had shifted to a 48 cm line from the 21 cm line they had expected.
Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
The Person Who Wandered Off the Edge of Room and Broke the Speed of Sound While Rapidly dropping 24 Miles Back to Earth
Red Bull Stratos was a high-elevation skydiving project including Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner which was supported by the renowned caffeinated drink organization Red Bull GmbH. In a promoting stunt that caught the world's eye, the organization whose brand trademark is "Red Bull gives you wings," in a real sense set that in motion by going for the gold skydive at any point endeavored.
Phys.org
NASA measures underground water flowing from Sierra to Central Valley
In a recent study, scientists found that a previously unmeasured source—water percolating through soil and fractured rock below California's Sierra Nevada mountains—delivers an average of 4 million acre feet (5 cubic kilometers) of water to the state's Central Valley each year. This underground source accounts for about 10% of all the water that enters this highly productive farmland each year from every source (including river inflows and precipitation).
Huge meteorite discovered in Antarctica contains oldest material in solar system
Researchers in Antarctica have discovered one of the largest meteorites ever found on the continent. The space rock found in December 2022 weighs 7.6kg.Antarctica is a favourite spot for researchers hunting for meteorites. While the continent is not hit by meteorites any more often than anywhere else on Earth the continent’s cold dry weather helps preserve those that do land. Active glaciers also churn up ancient meteorites buried beneath the ice.Helpfully the uniform white background makes spotting the dark rocks easier. The team that found the asteroid also used satellite data about Antarctica’s surface and machine learning tools to predict...
insideevs.com
Antarctica’s Only Electric Exploration Vehicle Was Upgraded Because Of Climate Change
The world’s first all-electric polar exploration vehicle, the Venturi Antarctica, was deployed to the Princess Elisabeth Antarctica research station in December 2021, a time when temperatures frequently dropped below -50 degrees Fahrenheit. In fact, the Monegasque-made tracked EV was designed to run just fine at -58F (-50C), but as...
marketscreener.com
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
Gizmodo
Webb Telescope Spots a Small Asteroid From 62 Million Miles Away
An artist’s illustration of the small, distant asteroid. Illustration: N. Bartmann (ESA/Webb), ESO/M. Kornmesser and S. Brunier, N. Risinger (skysurvey.org) One of the solar system’s 1.1-million-plus asteroids was recently spotted by the Webb Space Telescope, from a distance of about 62 million miles. The asteroid is relatively small, making it a showcase of the new space observatory’s sharp vision.
marketscreener.com
Bank of Canada says it published governor's speech early due to 'error'
(Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it had inadvertently published a speech by Governor Tiff Macklem to its website 12 minutes early, calling it a mistake and saying it was reviewing publishing procedures. The text of the Tuesday speech, in which Macklem said no further interest rate...
Phys.org
Hobby-Eberly telescope reveals galaxy gold mine in first large survey
Astronomers have barely scratched the surface of mapping the nearly endless stars and galaxies of the heavens. Using supercomputers, researchers with The University of Texas at Austin have now revealed the locations of more than 200,000 new astronomical objects. Their goal is to map even more and use that knowledge to predict the ultimate fate of the universe.
marketscreener.com
South Korea's household borrowing sees biggest monthly decrease in at least 19 years
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean households' borrowing slumped in January by the biggest monthly amount in at least 19 years, central bank data showed on Thursday, with demand curtailed by rising interest rates. The country's total household borrowing from banks shrank by 4.6 trillion won ($3.64 billion) in January, compared...
SKA Observatory (SKAO): A guide to the soon-to-be largest radio telescopes in the world
What will be the world's most powerful radio telescopes promises to make transformative leaps in our understanding of galaxies, black holes, dark energy, fast-radio bursts and even SETI.
marketscreener.com
Analysis-Canada's decriminalization experiment no match for toxic drug supply
TORONTO (Reuters) - A Canadian experiment to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs could reduce stigma and police run-ins for addicts but does little to tackle a bigger problem of overdose deaths from drugs adulterated with lethal ingredients. The province of British Columbia, at the epicentre of a drug poisoning...
marketscreener.com
Africa gears up to keep more of the profits from lithium boom
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Lithium-rich African countries, including Zimbabwe and Namibia, are trying to develop processing and refining industries to capture more of the profits of global demand for the battery material. As the auto industry shifts towards electric vehicles (EVs) - spurred by proposed bans on fossil-fuel cars beginning...
marketscreener.com
At least 15 dead from Peru landslide, president pledges to speed help
(Reuters) -The death toll from a massive landslide that struck southern Peru rose to at least 15 on Tuesday, according to a government tally, after dozens of homes were swallowed up by dirt and mud following heavy rainfall last weekend. Another 20 people were injured after the landslide struck on...
marketscreener.com
Corn Futures Slide on Risk-Off Day Following WASDE -- Daily Grain Highlights
--Corn for March delivery fell 1.1%, to $6.70 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday as grain traders embraced a hands-off approach after Wednesday's WASDE report yielded little to move the market. --Wheat for March delivery fell 1% to $7.57 1/4 a bushel. --Soybeans for March...
marketscreener.com
Unilever flags risk it may have to halt Russia operations
LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever said on Thursday "there is a risk" that it may have to stop doing business in Russia, and that it might have to take a loss or write down its assets there. The company, which employs over 3,000 people in Russia, in March became the first...
marketscreener.com
China car sales plunge 38% in January as subsidies, tax cut end
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's passenger car sales slumped 38% in January, reversing a 2.4% gain in the previous month, industry data showed on Wednesday, as demand weakened after a tax cut on combustion engine cars and subsidies on electric vehicles (EV) expired. Sales of new energy cars that include pure battery...
Comments / 0