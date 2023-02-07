ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KELOLAND TV

To-go Valentino’s now open in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved restaurant chain that closed in Sioux Falls in 2015 is now back open. Valentin’os returned to the west side of the city this week, with plenty of people thrilled to have their favorite flavors back in town. The changes at this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

For the love of the cattle

It’s safe to say that Brailee Ehlen likes cattle. So much so, the Elkhorn, Wisconsin, high school senior is graduating early, in February, so she can compete in area jackpot shows. She kicked off show season showing Simmental bulls along with a Maine Anjou heifer and a Hereford heifer...
ELKHORN, WI
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

Clean-up in the big city

One of our long- time readers (and thankfully we still have many), whom I ran into at the farm show asked an interesting question. Paraphrasing, his query was, “Jim, when you write about snow storms in your stockyards days or ‘cleaning pens,’ what did you do with the snow and the other stuff?” (I like the word “stuff.”)
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

Fit to show

Larry G. Miller, who donated this photo to the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum, was a freshman here in 1964, getting his ram lamb ready for competition at the Little International when SDSU President Hilton Briggs stopped by. “What a great opportunity for a photo shoot, and I was happy to oblige,” he said.
BROOKINGS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked

Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Administrator: Rock Rapids Nursing Home Closure Is Temporary

Rock Rapids, Iowa — We now have more information about a Rock Rapids nursing home that is temporarily closed. The facility, known as the Rock Rapids Health Centre since its opening in 1977 is now being called the Rock Rapids Care Center, and is run by a company called Arboreta Healthcare.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed

Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Tj’s Flight to the Finish underway in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of one Brookings gym are getting fit while raising money for a good cause. 14 years ago, Angela Thompson lost her son Tristan in an airplane accident. Now, she is keeping his memory alive while helping other kids be able to afford to participate in extracurricular activities, all while helping community members achieve their fitness goals.
BROOKINGS, SD
mykxlg.com

Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500

Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

6th Street bridge to close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction for the first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will close the 6th Street bridge on Monday. The Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street from the Big Sioux River to Weber Ave. The project will reconstruct the current 6th Street bridge, which is near the end of its lifespan; update underground utilities, including the installation of a looped water main to ensure a reliable water supply to adjacent developments; and utilize streetscaping to enhance vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Homeowners inquire about property tax spike

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are concerned with why the prices have spiked higher than usual and are asking what contributed to the difference. According to the Minnehaha county equalizations office, the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem appoints Perkins to Board of Education Standards

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has appointed a new person to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards. Noem’s office announced the selection of Steven Perkins of Sioux Falls on Tuesday night. Perkins will take the seat previously occupied by Aberdeen superintendent Becky Guffin, who was up for reappointment. Her term expired Dec. 31, 2022.
