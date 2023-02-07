Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
To-go Valentino’s now open in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved restaurant chain that closed in Sioux Falls in 2015 is now back open. Valentin’os returned to the west side of the city this week, with plenty of people thrilled to have their favorite flavors back in town. The changes at this...
agupdate.com
For the love of the cattle
It’s safe to say that Brailee Ehlen likes cattle. So much so, the Elkhorn, Wisconsin, high school senior is graduating early, in February, so she can compete in area jackpot shows. She kicked off show season showing Simmental bulls along with a Maine Anjou heifer and a Hereford heifer...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
agupdate.com
Clean-up in the big city
One of our long- time readers (and thankfully we still have many), whom I ran into at the farm show asked an interesting question. Paraphrasing, his query was, “Jim, when you write about snow storms in your stockyards days or ‘cleaning pens,’ what did you do with the snow and the other stuff?” (I like the word “stuff.”)
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
agupdate.com
Fit to show
Larry G. Miller, who donated this photo to the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum, was a freshman here in 1964, getting his ram lamb ready for competition at the Little International when SDSU President Hilton Briggs stopped by. “What a great opportunity for a photo shoot, and I was happy to oblige,” he said.
Two $50,000 Powerball winners sold in SD
Two Powerball lottery players in South Dakota had $50,000 winning tickets.
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked
Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
kiwaradio.com
Administrator: Rock Rapids Nursing Home Closure Is Temporary
Rock Rapids, Iowa — We now have more information about a Rock Rapids nursing home that is temporarily closed. The facility, known as the Rock Rapids Health Centre since its opening in 1977 is now being called the Rock Rapids Care Center, and is run by a company called Arboreta Healthcare.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
KELOLAND TV
Police: Bomb threat at Sioux Falls Walmart determined to be a hoax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police were called to a west side Walmart for a bomb threat Friday Morning. The threat turned out to be a hoax, according to police. A sergeant told KELOLAND News this is part of a national trend against Walmart. Management at the...
KELOLAND TV
Tj’s Flight to the Finish underway in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of one Brookings gym are getting fit while raising money for a good cause. 14 years ago, Angela Thompson lost her son Tristan in an airplane accident. Now, she is keeping his memory alive while helping other kids be able to afford to participate in extracurricular activities, all while helping community members achieve their fitness goals.
mykxlg.com
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500
Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
dakotanewsnow.com
6th Street bridge to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction for the first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will close the 6th Street bridge on Monday. The Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street from the Big Sioux River to Weber Ave. The project will reconstruct the current 6th Street bridge, which is near the end of its lifespan; update underground utilities, including the installation of a looped water main to ensure a reliable water supply to adjacent developments; and utilize streetscaping to enhance vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
dakotanewsnow.com
Homeowners inquire about property tax spike
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are concerned with why the prices have spiked higher than usual and are asking what contributed to the difference. According to the Minnehaha county equalizations office, the...
Plane found upside down on Yankton Lake, officials say
Officials encountered a plane crash on Saturday. When they arrived, the plane was upside down on a frozen lake.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - OSHA reports employees working for the same Sioux Falls contractor at two different locations faced potentially deadly electrocution and trench cave-in hazards. On Aug. 18, 2022, inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an inspection near the intersection of 57th St....
KELOLAND TV
Noem appoints Perkins to Board of Education Standards
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has appointed a new person to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards. Noem’s office announced the selection of Steven Perkins of Sioux Falls on Tuesday night. Perkins will take the seat previously occupied by Aberdeen superintendent Becky Guffin, who was up for reappointment. Her term expired Dec. 31, 2022.
Comments / 0