agupdate.com
For the love of the cattle
It’s safe to say that Brailee Ehlen likes cattle. So much so, the Elkhorn, Wisconsin, high school senior is graduating early, in February, so she can compete in area jackpot shows. She kicked off show season showing Simmental bulls along with a Maine Anjou heifer and a Hereford heifer...
agupdate.com
Clean-up in the big city
One of our long- time readers (and thankfully we still have many), whom I ran into at the farm show asked an interesting question. Paraphrasing, his query was, “Jim, when you write about snow storms in your stockyards days or ‘cleaning pens,’ what did you do with the snow and the other stuff?” (I like the word “stuff.”)
agupdate.com
Colorado hog wins Sioux Empire Swine Show
Kade Smith from Kersey, Colo., exhibited the champion market hog, a crossbred, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Swine Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion market hog, a crossbred, was exhibited by Jami Hoblyn of York, Neb. People are also reading…. Lucas Stalcup from Ashland, Mont.,...
agupdate.com
Build soil by putting microbes to work, scientist says
The only problem agriculture needs to solve is not having enough soil. That’s according to Kris Nichols, a senior scientist with the Food Water Wellness Foundation in Alberta, Canada. It can be solved, she said, by putting soil microbes to work. Letting soil blow away or letting the community...
agupdate.com
Three states represented in junior judging contest
One hundred sixty-nine 4-H and FFA members from three states competed in the Sioux Empire Livestock Show 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging Contest Jan. 29 in Sioux Falls. Parker FFA was the high senior team with 1,172 points. Minnehaha County 4-H was second with 1,166 points. Jackson County 4-H was the third place team with 1,163 points. Le Mars FFA was fourth with 1,159 points. Albert Lea FFA was fifth with 1,153 points.
