Jim Harris
2d ago
Drop boxes are a COMMUNIST dream come true, and so are state governors who push these tyrannical policies....pray for country to expose these political criminals.
avejoe
3d ago
You may have agreed with the ballot proposal concept but the language was terrible. Now $45 million later.
Craig Hanson
3d ago
the election is a non profit volunteer system for a single day election process. not publishers clearing house
Why Michigan Should Become A Toll Road State
Over the past few years, the conversation around the roads in Michigan has shifted from focusing solely on the conditions of the roads and instead has been focused on how to pay for our roads. We currently rely on residents of the state to pay their taxes and use that revenue to maintain our roads, as of recently, this isn't getting the job done.
Former Michigan governor candidate Perry Johnson considering run for president
Johnson was struck off the ballot when he ran for governor in Michigan because it was determined that he had thousands of fake signatures.
WWMT
Michigan House narrowly passes Democrats' tax break plan after legislative twists
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House was able to squeeze through a massive Democrat-led tax cut plan Thursday amidst a day filled with legislative twists and turns. The vote to pass HB 4001, titled "Lowering MI Taxes," passed 56-53 with nearly all Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Mike Mueller, in support. The plan, pushed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leadership, would repeal the state's decade-old tax on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit -referred to by the governor as the "Working Families Tax Credit" - and give out $180 "inflation relief checks" to each single filer taxpayer.
Michigan House OKs Dem tax plan, could block income tax break
(The Center Square) – Michigan House lawmakers voted 56-53 on House Bill 4001, which aims to provide some tax relief, but also block an automatic, permanent tax break for all Michiganders triggered by an influx of money in state coffers. The package would increase the earned income tax credit from 6% to 30%, reduce taxes on public and private pensions, and possibly provide a $180 check to Michigan tax filers. ...
WWMTCw
AG Nessel issues Hawaiian distiller $25,000 for illegal activities in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued a fine Tuesday of $25,000 to a Hawaiian-based distilling company for illegal sales and distribution to Michigan buyers. Island Distillers, Inc. allegedly performed illegal activities under the federal 21st Amendment Enforcement Act and Michigan's...
Didn’t read Whitmer’s budget? Here’s 7 things you might have missed.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday, Feb. 8 with an abundance of slideshows, charts and numbers. Budgets are important and set the state’s priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. If you’re not keen on diving into the hundreds of pages of state spreadsheets on detailed fiscal policy, here’s a quick guide to some of the key details in Whitmer’s budget proposal:
lansingcitypulse.com
Campaign donors love a winner, dump Michigan GOP for Democrats after election
LANSING — Campaign donations to legislative Republicans started to dry up almost immediately after Democrats won control of the state Legislature on Nov. 8, campaign finance records show. Between Nov. 9 and Dec. 31, Michigan’s top legislative Democrats and Democratic caucus funds received more than $258,000 from almost 290...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Recreation Passport fees to increase on March 1
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The cost to get into Michigan state parks and recreation areas is about to go up as the state of Michigan is increasing the cost of its Recreation Passport on March 1. Effect rive Wednesday, March 1, the cost of a Recreation Passport will climb...
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
In 2022, a Whitmer veto signified party posturing. In 2023, it’ll mean ‘failure.’
Michigan governors vetoed more than 10% of bills in a year just three times since 1953: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022, Whitmer in 2021 and Whitmer in 2020. Whitmer vetoed 12.3% of all bills to hit her desk in 2022. The only year with a higher veto percentage in the last 70 years was in 2021, when Whitmer vetoed 17.6% of bills.
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Up North lawmakers want a say in Camp Grayling proposal
A handful of Up North lawmakers want Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to let them have a say in the proposed expansion of Camp Grayling. State Reps. Ken Borton (R-Gaylord), John Roth (R-Interlochen) and Cam Cavitt (R-Cheboygan), along with state Sen. John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs), are the first lawmakers to publicly express concern with the proposal.
michiganradio.org
Michigan House passes tax plan amid Republican shouts and opposition
After weeks of buildup, a Democrat-backed tax plan that’s been at the top of the party’s priority list has made it out of the Michigan House. Though the road has been far from smooth. The bill breaks down into four parts. One would phase out some taxes on...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is the second letter on this license plate always N?
Listener Anil Arakkal lives in the Kalamazoo area. Last year he noticed a new license plate on the road. “It caught my attention not only because it’s a dark color with a light letter,” he said. Bearing the slogan “WATER-WINTER WONDERLAND” at the bottom. “It’s also...
americanmilitarynews.com
State, federal agents investigating whether school threats across Michigan were coordinated
Local, state and federal law enforcement teams were deployed Tuesday to at least seven high schools across Michigan after false threats known as “swatting” were made in what some officials called a “coordinated campaign,” causing students to be evacuated or sent into lockdown mode. High schools...
Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board
A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
Preventing LGBTQ discrimination in Michigan just moved a step closer to reality
Legislation to cement protections for LGBTQ people under Michigan’s civil rights law just took its first step towards becoming a reality after moving out of committee Thursday, Feb. 9. The 5-1 decision to move Senate Bill 4— which would expand the 1976 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) to include...
Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
