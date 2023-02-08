ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

Major food recall could have ripple effect across country, experts say

By Nydia Han, Heather Grubola
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vKeuH_0kg2dbw200

A major food recall could impact your family and have a ripple effect across the country.

Hundreds of products have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination .

The 400 items include ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurts, wraps and more. They were sold under dozens of brand names but all have Fresh Creative Cuisine on the label and a fresh through or sell-through date from January 31 through February 6, 2023.

Some of their recalled products were sold on Amtrak trains.

In a statement to Action News, Amtrak said, "Products include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products, and were available on Acela and Northeast Regional trains between Jan. 24 and Jan. 29."

Amtrak continued, "These products were promptly removed from trains upon notification. All products currently served onboard are completely safe to consume. We take the health and safety of our customers seriously and will continue working with our suppliers to ensure the safety of all our food products.

In a statement to Action News, Amtrak said, "Products include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products, and were available on Acela and Northeast Regional trains between Jan. 24 and Jan. 29."

RELATED: Hundreds of ready-to-eat sandwiches, other food products recalled over listeria concerns

Every year, foodborne illnesses land 128,000 people in the hospital and kill 3,000 people.

There are no reports of illness yet, but make sure none of the recalled products are in your fridge or lunchbox.

"We want to see companies do a better job of getting the word out," said Teresa Murray of the Public Interest Research Group .

The recall was announced on Friday but food safety experts worry consumers aren't getting the information.

"Food recall effectiveness, it's just really lousy," said Murray. "We would like to see at some point, have all food items have a QR code on it. So that you and I immediately can put our phone up to it and tell whether that particular food item has been recalled."

A new federal system is in place aimed at making it easier to find the source of foodborne illnesses and deaths. Through the Food Traceability Rule , there is now a standard record-keeping process to track food from the grower to the supermarket and restaurants.

"In some cases, this new rule may make it even easier for food to be identified as potentially harmful before it even hits the market and gets into the hands of consumers," said Trisha Calvo of Consumer Reports.

In the meantime, experts say to be aware that the recall will likely disrupt the already fragile supply chain in the short term.

"It absolutely will," said John Stanton, Ph.D. Professor and Chair of Food, Pharma and Healthcare Department at Saint Joseph's University. "To take up time to get it off the shelf, to get it back on trucks to be disposed of and it makes a mess of that whole category, really."

If you have questions about the recall call 855-969-3338.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Fruit Cups, Breakfast Sandwiches & More Are Being Recalled for a Scary Reason

Check your fridge before making a snack today because many common items have just been recalled — and you’ll want to pay attention. The US Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of more than 400 fruit cups, breakfast sandwiches, yogurt, salads, and more due to a possible Listeria contamination. The Baltimore-based company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, initiated the recall on Friday. It includes dozens of brand names in nine states and Washington, DC, which were sold from Jan. 24-Jan. 30, 2023. They were recalled “because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism which can cause...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
CNET

Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk

Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
Cheryl E Preston

Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you

Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
NJ.com

Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge

Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Anna S.

Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.

Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
136K+
Followers
18K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy