Major food recall could have ripple effect across country, experts say

major food recall could impact your family and have a ripple effect across the country.

The 400 items include ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurts, wraps and more. They were sold under dozens of brand names but all have Fresh Creative Cuisine on the label and a fresh through or sell-through date from January 31 through February 6, 2023.

Some of their recalled products were sold on Amtrak trains.

In a statement to Action News, Amtrak said, "Products include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products, and were available on Acela and Northeast Regional trains between Jan. 24 and Jan. 29."

Amtrak continued, "These products were promptly removed from trains upon notification. All products currently served onboard are completely safe to consume. We take the health and safety of our customers seriously and will continue working with our suppliers to ensure the safety of all our food products.

Every year, foodborne illnesses land 128,000 people in the hospital and kill 3,000 people.

There are no reports of illness yet, but make sure none of the recalled products are in your fridge or lunchbox.

"We want to see companies do a better job of getting the word out," said Teresa Murray of the Public Interest Research Group

The recall was announced on Friday but food safety experts worry consumers aren't getting the information.

"Food recall effectiveness, it's just really lousy," said Murray. "We would like to see at some point, have all food items have a QR code on it. So that you and I immediately can put our phone up to it and tell whether that particular food item has been recalled."

A new federal system is in place aimed at making it easier to find the source of foodborne illnesses and deaths. Through the Food Traceability Rule , there is now a standard record-keeping process to track food from the grower to the supermarket and restaurants.

"In some cases, this new rule may make it even easier for food to be identified as potentially harmful before it even hits the market and gets into the hands of consumers," said Trisha Calvo of Consumer Reports.

In the meantime, experts say to be aware that the recall will likely disrupt the already fragile supply chain in the short term.

"It absolutely will," said John Stanton, Ph.D. Professor and Chair of Food, Pharma and Healthcare Department at Saint Joseph's University. "To take up time to get it off the shelf, to get it back on trucks to be disposed of and it makes a mess of that whole category, really."

If you have questions about the recall call 855-969-3338.