thedailytexan.com
UT Should Provide Period Products in Student Spaces
College students are people first and scholars second. Only after our basic needs have been met can we thrive academically. With tight schedules and financial constraints, it can be difficult to fulfill these needs. The University provides many necessary resources, such as water stations and the UT Sleep Center to...
Expand UT’s partnership with H-E-B
The University of Texas recently announced that they were partnering with H-E-B to provide on-campus students with easier access to groceries. H-E-B has named the University a Campus Delivery Hub, which allows students to order groceries to be delivered to four different locations on campus. This sounds like a great...
Dan Patrick’s plan to end tenure has yet to come to fruition, but some Texas lawmakers are targeting class curriculum
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced last February that ending tenure in public universities would be a “top priority” this legislative session, but Texas lawmakers have yet to file a bill attempting to do so. Patrick’s call for the end of tenure is part of an effort to end...
