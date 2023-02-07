Read full article on original website
Longhorn Track and Field set records in Boston, South Carolina over weekend
Texas returned to competition this weekend with a split team, as the distance runners headed to the Valentine Invitational in Boston, Massachusetts and the rest competed in the Tiger Paw Invite in Clemson, South Carolina. Graduate Julien Alfred and junior Rhasidat Adeleke went into the weekend as Co-Performers of the...
UT Should Provide Period Products in Student Spaces
College students are people first and scholars second. Only after our basic needs have been met can we thrive academically. With tight schedules and financial constraints, it can be difficult to fulfill these needs. The University provides many necessary resources, such as water stations and the UT Sleep Center to...
Dan Patrick’s plan to end tenure has yet to come to fruition, but some Texas lawmakers are targeting class curriculum
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced last February that ending tenure in public universities would be a “top priority” this legislative session, but Texas lawmakers have yet to file a bill attempting to do so. Patrick’s call for the end of tenure is part of an effort to end...
No. 1 Texas women’s tennis falls short in ITA National Team Indoor Championship
After a 4–0 sweep against Washington on Friday evening, No. 1 Texas fell short in the quarterfinals against No. 14 Iowa State, losing 4–1. The Longhorns concluded the ITA National Team Indoor Championships with a 4–2 win against No. 15 Oklahoma on Sunday at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.
Literary works about love authored by UT students
With Valentine’s Day approaching, the topic of love increases in relevance around campus. Navigating what it means to love someone can appear daunting and full of complexities, especially during college. To assist with spreading love and solidarity, The Daily Texan compiled a diverse list of literary works about love written by UT students and sat down with the writers to talk about their different approaches to love.
