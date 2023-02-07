ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Longhorn Track and Field set records in Boston, South Carolina over weekend

Texas returned to competition this weekend with a split team, as the distance runners headed to the Valentine Invitational in Boston, Massachusetts and the rest competed in the Tiger Paw Invite in Clemson, South Carolina. Graduate Julien Alfred and junior Rhasidat Adeleke went into the weekend as Co-Performers of the...
UT Should Provide Period Products in Student Spaces

College students are people first and scholars second. Only after our basic needs have been met can we thrive academically. With tight schedules and financial constraints, it can be difficult to fulfill these needs. The University provides many necessary resources, such as water stations and the UT Sleep Center to...
Literary works about love authored by UT students

With Valentine’s Day approaching, the topic of love increases in relevance around campus. Navigating what it means to love someone can appear daunting and full of complexities, especially during college. To assist with spreading love and solidarity, The Daily Texan compiled a diverse list of literary works about love written by UT students and sat down with the writers to talk about their different approaches to love.
