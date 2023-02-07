ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
NASDAQ

Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Fmr Increases Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.60MM shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. Class A Common Stock (SG). This represents 14.999% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 12.70MM shares and 13.31% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Motley Fool

2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Okta (OKTA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Okta Inc (OKTA). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Fmr Increases Position in Brink's (BCO)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of Brink's Company (BCO). This represents 8.711% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.05MM shares and 6.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.54% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Motley Fool

Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Crawled Higher Today

The biotech unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. It recorded a sales decline in its top product, but other dynamics were encouraging. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in Albany International (AIN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.44MM shares of Albany International Corp. (AIN). This represents 11.07% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.41MM shares and 10.54% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Jefferies Downgrades Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)

On February 8, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Avalo Therapeutics from Hold to Underperform. As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avalo Therapeutics is $10.84. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 238.67% from its latest reported closing price of $3.20.
NASDAQ

Bernstein Downgrades Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

On February 7, 2023, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for Plains All American Pipeline from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plains All American Pipeline is $15.04. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.40% from its latest reported closing price of $12.60.
NASDAQ

Invesco Cuts Stake in Usa Compression Partners (USAC)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.68MM shares of Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC). This represents 17.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.44MM shares and 18.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

E-commerce and healthcare are two explosive industries with durable runways for growth ahead. Shopify is continually upgrading its merchant experience. DexCom is a market leader launching a new product, but untapped market opportunity abounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...

