Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.60MM shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. Class A Common Stock (SG). This represents 14.999% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 12.70MM shares and 13.31% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
2 Blue Chip Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in February
These two iconic companies face contrasting end markets in 2023 but are both cheap relative to their earnings potential.
Motley Fool
2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February
Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
2 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
In response to the inflow of favorable macro data and the Fed's moderating rate hikes, investor optimism rekindled. This might aid growth stocks to stage a solid recovery in the...
Is This Proven Dividend Stock a Buy?
This consumer staple has almost four decades of dividend growth to its credit.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Okta (OKTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Okta Inc (OKTA). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in Brink's (BCO)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of Brink's Company (BCO). This represents 8.711% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.05MM shares and 6.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.54% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Motley Fool
Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Crawled Higher Today
The biotech unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. It recorded a sales decline in its top product, but other dynamics were encouraging. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Albany International (AIN)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.44MM shares of Albany International Corp. (AIN). This represents 11.07% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.41MM shares and 10.54% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Westamerica Ban (WABC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Jefferies Downgrades Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)
On February 8, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Avalo Therapeutics from Hold to Underperform. As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avalo Therapeutics is $10.84. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 238.67% from its latest reported closing price of $3.20.
NASDAQ
Bernstein Downgrades Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)
On February 7, 2023, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for Plains All American Pipeline from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plains All American Pipeline is $15.04. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.40% from its latest reported closing price of $12.60.
NASDAQ
Invesco Cuts Stake in Usa Compression Partners (USAC)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.68MM shares of Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC). This represents 17.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.44MM shares and 18.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
E-commerce and healthcare are two explosive industries with durable runways for growth ahead. Shopify is continually upgrading its merchant experience. DexCom is a market leader launching a new product, but untapped market opportunity abounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
These 3 Growth Stocks Are Screaming Buys for 2023
Some growth stocks that crumbled in the bear market look too compelling to ignore anymore.
