sfrichmondreview.com
Eight-Story Complex Planned for Haight and Stanyan
In an effort to house the homeless, the City is moving forward with plans to build an eight-story, mixed-use building with 160 residential units of affordable housing on the corner of Haight and Stanyan streets. Some may be familiar with this lot across the street from the Whole Foods Market,...
sfrichmondreview.com
Planning Commission OKs EIR for New Recreation Area at Lake Merced
With a unanimous vote, the San Francisco Planning Commission approved a final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) aiming to redevelop the old shooting range of the former Pacific Rod and Gun Club at Lake Merced. According to Planning Department documents, the 11 acres of land between the southwestern part of Lake...
sfrichmondreview.com
Real Estate: John Lee
Being a rental property owner in San Francisco gets harder and harder each year. There is a new law that passed in 2020 that requires owners of residential units to get a license before they can increase the rent. This law went into effect for buildings with 10 or more units on July 1, 2022 and will go into effect for all other residential buildings on March 1, 2023 with updates required by every March 1 thereafter.
