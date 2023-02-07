ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

bctv.org

275th Anniversary events for City of Reading to begin week of March 12th

In March the first celebrations for Reading’s 275th Anniversary kickoff. Reading was founded in 1748 and officially incorporated as a city on March 16, 1847. The birthday week will be marked with free and ticketed events and a livestream of the proclamation ceremony from City Hall. March 12th-17th- Sister...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Community Foundation Awards Grants Through Reading Pride Celebration Gives Back Fund

Berks County Community Foundation and Reading Pride Celebration (RPC) recently distributed the first round of grants from the Reading Pride Celebration Gives Back Fund. The grants support local programs that align with the fund’s mission of promoting diversity, inclusion, and equality in the Berks County area. The following organizations...
READING, PA
bctv.org

RACC, CASA of Berks County Implement Bridging Cultures Partnership

On January 28th, volunteers, board members, and staff of CASA of Berks County gathered in the Schmidt Technology Center of Reading Area Community College (RACC) to learn culture, language, and resources to improve the agency’s advocacy efforts with Hispanic children who are victims of child abuse and neglect. The day-long workshop developed by Auria Bradley, RACC Associate VP of Workforce & Continuing Education, in conjunction with CASA Berks County, is part of a series of workshops to inform child welfare and court workers of improved techniques for reaching children of Hispanic families in foster care.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Berks County Community Foundation Welcomes Two New Team Members

Berks County Community Foundation recently expanded its program team with the addition of two employees, Cindy Milian, and Emily Smedley. Cindy Milian joined the organization as the Health and Human Services Program officer, while Emily Smedley is the new Environment and Energy Program Officer. Milian is a first-generation American-born Latina...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Reading Hospital – Tower Health to Host Community Health Fair at Centro Hispano

On Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Community Health Committee of the Family Medicine Residency Program at Reading Hospital will host a Community Health Fair at Centro Hispano, 25 N 2nd Street in Reading. Spanish and English providers will be present at the event. “Bringing health...
WFMZ-TV Online

Tower Health to host community health fair at Centro Hispano

WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health is hosting a health fair, including free medical screenings, this weekend. The community health fair, sponsored by Reading Hospital's Community Health Committee, will be held at Centro Hispano on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both Spanish and English-speaking providers will be present at the event.
WEST READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trans-Bridge Lines working with city on best way to serve passengers ahead of Allentown Bus Terminal closure next week

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Trans-Bridge Lines, Inc. says the Allentown Bus Terminal will close permanently, effective Monday. The building, which is leased by Trans-Bridge Lines from the City of Allentown, is subleased to an independent ticket agent. That ticket agent has notified Trans-Bridge Lines that they will cease to operate at the location.
ALLENTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Seniors Who Live At Home 2-10-23

Client Relations Manager Sherry Kutz discusses the needs of seniors who live at home with Stephanie McMahon from Berks Encore on Applauding Life After 50. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken attorney representing man arrested in murder of Jennifer Brown in Limerick Township

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Limerick Township Police Chief Robert J. Matalavage announced on February 9th the arrest of Blair Watts, 33, of Hunsberger Drive in Royersford, for First-Degree Murder and other charges related to the murder of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township. Brown’s body was found on January 18th, buried in a shallow grave behind a warehouse on North 5th Avenue in Royersford.
ROYERSFORD, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL

PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Lancaster city council votes on plan to move to home rule government

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's mayor and city council are concerned about the shrinking property tax base, so they've taken the first step toward moving to a potential "home rule" which could create more flexibility in raising tax revenue. Lancaster residents will vote in May on whether they support the...
LANCASTER, PA
bctv.org

To Be Seen: Aspiring Photographers Illuminate Reading

Sometimes, beauty is not so obvious. Sometimes, it takes a new eye to see past old perceptions to find the splendor hidden just under a layer of what is commonplace. People from all around Reading are seeing their surroundings in a new light, thanks to an initiative that is allowing aspiring photographers to capture moments of grace as they navigate their lives.
READING, PA
bctv.org

211 Connects People to the Help They Need

Celebrating the Information and Referral Resource on February 11, National 211 Day. Saturday, February 11th is National 211 Day, which provides the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the impact of United Way’s 211 resource and the ways the helpline assists individuals and families, as well as encourages more to utilize the service.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Community reopens church closed by diocese

PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Berks Perspectives 2-9-23

Panelists Fred Levering, John Forester, Ruth Martelli, Martha Richardson, and Fred Opalinski are joined by Ukrainian correspondent Tom Gallagher to discuss a variety of government issues, regional news & current events – from updates in Ukraine to the City of Reading’s vacant council seat – on Berks Perspectives.
READING, PA

