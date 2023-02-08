Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Three people, including road service employee, injured in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people, including a road service employee, were injured in a crash and subsequent cleanup effort on County Road 700 North and U.S. 31 Thursday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:02 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area for a crash...
95.3 MNC
Authorities searching for husband of woman found dead in Kokomo home
Authorities are looking for the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday morning in a home west of Kokomo. Sandra Wilson, 41, was found dead from physical blunt trauma in a homicide, says the Howard County sheriff’s department. When they arrived at the home near U.S. 35 and State...
WNDU
3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
WANE-TV
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
WANE-TV
Police arrest 2 juveniles in separate incidents amid Homestead controversy
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to the Homestead High School blackface controversy. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the department received reports of a social media post Thursday that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.
wfft.com
Police presence at Meijer on Illinois Road: one man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested outside the Meijer on Illinois Road Friday afternoon. Authorities say there was a short low-speed chase, after which the man was taken into custody by FWPD.
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Jail records show he is […]
Woman found dead in Kokomo suffered trauma, police identify husband as POI
The husband of a woman found dead in a home in Kokomo on Tuesday has been named a person of interest in her death.
Police: Pursuit of motorcycle ends with deadly crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a two-county police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Tuesday. It happened at County Road 200 West and County Road 700 South in Madison County around 4:28 p.m. Indiana State Police said an Alexandria police officer tried to stop a...
Dashboard camera video reveals rescue attempt in deadly Flora fire
In just 20 minutes, Carroll County Deputy Drew Yoder put his life on the line, twice. He entered and then re-entered a burning building in the town of Flora attempting to rescue four young girls trapped in a house fire. This in the early morning hours of November 21st, 2016. The valiant efforts of Yoder […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
An Inside Look at the Clinton County Morgue
The County Coroner is an elected official with many responsibilities with the foremost being the oversight of an investigation and certification of a variety of deaths within the Coroner’s jurisdiction for legal or public health interest. For years, Clinton County did not have an official morgue of its own...
Wayne Co. man’s death under investigation, cause of death unclear
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. –Authorities are working to determine what led to the death of a man in Wayne County. Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving an unconscious person at the 11000 block of Center Rd. in Williamsburg, IN on Thursday, Feb. 9. The unresponsive person was later identified as 51-year-old […]
Woman arrested, accused of kidnapping missing Muncie mother's child
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman connected to the disappearance of a Muncie mother more than nine years after she was last seen. Ashley Mullis disappeared in September 2013 and her parents reported her missing the next month. On Wednesday, detectives from...
WRBI Radio
New Marion area home destroyed by fire
New Marion, IN — Several fire departments battled flames and gusty winds when they were called to a house fire on County Road 600 South near New Marion Thursday morning. The windy conditions made firefighting efforts challenging, but crews from New Marion, Otter Creek Township (Holton), Versailles, Osgood, and Napoleon were able to put out the flames.
Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
WANE-TV
Coroner IDs man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man found dead Tuesday in a southeast Fort Wayne convenience store has been identified. The Allen County Coroner announced Thursday the man is 52-year-old Tawfika Al-Malahi from Fort Wayne. Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the One Stop convenience store on...
WOWO News
Alexandria man dies after pursuit
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Tuesday at approximately 4:28 p.m. a vehicle pursuit ended with a motorcycle crash resulting in the death of an Alexandria, IN man. The preliminary crash investigation by Indiana State Police revealed that an Alexandria police officer initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle. Gary Stone, the 62 year old Alexandria man, failed to stop and led the officer on a pursuit. The chase started in Madison County and ended in Grant County when the motorcycle driver crashed at the intersection of Grant County Roads 200 West and 700 South. Stone was driving northbound on County Road 200 West with officers behind him, and failed to stop at the T-intersection at County Road 700 South. Stone went off the road and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Photographer Shares Haunting Photos of Abandoned 110-Year-Old Indiana Schoolhouse
The Oak Grove School in Jay County, Indiana was built in 1913. Over 100 years later the school is still standing (at least partially) and is now abandoned. It is an often photographed building, but I can't say that I've ever seen it quite like this. Jason Kindred is a...
WANE-TV
Woman receives 30 months in prison for stealing funds from Fort Wayne neighborhoods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A federal judge sentenced a woman to 30 months in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to wire fraud, said U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. According to court documents, 50-year-old Lisa A. Downey owned and operated a homeowners association management business and used her position to perpetrate a scheme which involved the “theft of funds” from multiple Fort Wayne neighborhoods from 2019 to 2020.
