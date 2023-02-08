ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

95.3 MNC

Authorities searching for husband of woman found dead in Kokomo home

Authorities are looking for the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday morning in a home west of Kokomo. Sandra Wilson, 41, was found dead from physical blunt trauma in a homicide, says the Howard County sheriff’s department. When they arrived at the home near U.S. 35 and State...
KOKOMO, IN
WNDU

3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Police arrest 2 juveniles in separate incidents amid Homestead controversy

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to the Homestead High School blackface controversy. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the department received reports of a social media post Thursday that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Dashboard camera video reveals rescue attempt in deadly Flora fire

In just 20 minutes, Carroll County Deputy Drew Yoder put his life on the line, twice. He entered and then re-entered a burning building in the town of Flora attempting to rescue four young girls trapped in a house fire. This in the early morning hours of November 21st, 2016. The valiant efforts of Yoder […]
FLORA, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

An Inside Look at the Clinton County Morgue

The County Coroner is an elected official with many responsibilities with the foremost being the oversight of an investigation and certification of a variety of deaths within the Coroner’s jurisdiction for legal or public health interest. For years, Clinton County did not have an official morgue of its own...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Wayne Co. man’s death under investigation, cause of death unclear

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. –Authorities are working to determine what led to the death of a man in Wayne County. Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving an unconscious person at the 11000 block of Center Rd. in Williamsburg, IN on Thursday, Feb. 9. The unresponsive person was later identified as 51-year-old […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested, accused of kidnapping missing Muncie mother's child

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman connected to the disappearance of a Muncie mother more than nine years after she was last seen. Ashley Mullis disappeared in September 2013 and her parents reported her missing the next month. On Wednesday, detectives from...
MUNCIE, IN
WRBI Radio

New Marion area home destroyed by fire

New Marion, IN — Several fire departments battled flames and gusty winds when they were called to a house fire on County Road 600 South near New Marion Thursday morning. The windy conditions made firefighting efforts challenging, but crews from New Marion, Otter Creek Township (Holton), Versailles, Osgood, and Napoleon were able to put out the flames.
MARION, IN
FOX59

Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
MUNCIE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner IDs man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man found dead Tuesday in a southeast Fort Wayne convenience store has been identified. The Allen County Coroner announced Thursday the man is 52-year-old Tawfika Al-Malahi from Fort Wayne. Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the One Stop convenience store on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Alexandria man dies after pursuit

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Tuesday at approximately 4:28 p.m. a vehicle pursuit ended with a motorcycle crash resulting in the death of an Alexandria, IN man. The preliminary crash investigation by Indiana State Police revealed that an Alexandria police officer initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle. Gary Stone, the 62 year old Alexandria man, failed to stop and led the officer on a pursuit. The chase started in Madison County and ended in Grant County when the motorcycle driver crashed at the intersection of Grant County Roads 200 West and 700 South. Stone was driving northbound on County Road 200 West with officers behind him, and failed to stop at the T-intersection at County Road 700 South. Stone went off the road and was ejected from the motorcycle.
ALEXANDRIA, IN
WANE-TV

Woman receives 30 months in prison for stealing funds from Fort Wayne neighborhoods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A federal judge sentenced a woman to 30 months in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to wire fraud, said U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. According to court documents, 50-year-old Lisa A. Downey owned and operated a homeowners association management business and used her position to perpetrate a scheme which involved the “theft of funds” from multiple Fort Wayne neighborhoods from 2019 to 2020.
FORT WAYNE, IN

