GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Tuesday at approximately 4:28 p.m. a vehicle pursuit ended with a motorcycle crash resulting in the death of an Alexandria, IN man. The preliminary crash investigation by Indiana State Police revealed that an Alexandria police officer initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle. Gary Stone, the 62 year old Alexandria man, failed to stop and led the officer on a pursuit. The chase started in Madison County and ended in Grant County when the motorcycle driver crashed at the intersection of Grant County Roads 200 West and 700 South. Stone was driving northbound on County Road 200 West with officers behind him, and failed to stop at the T-intersection at County Road 700 South. Stone went off the road and was ejected from the motorcycle.

