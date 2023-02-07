Girls hockey heats up with sections up next

Hopkins/Park collect shutouts while BSM tangles with Edina, Blake

Hopkins/Park girls hockey celebrated Senior Night with a 2-0 win over Two Rivers/St. Paul on Friday at Minnetonka Ice Arena.

Senior Sophia Hoffman scored her team-leading 17th goal of the season just over six minutes into the second period to open the scoring.

Junior Avery Shaw not only set up Hoffman’s goal, she made it 2-0 at the 8:28 mark of the third period with an assist from Linden Loos. Shaw leads Hopkins/Park with 32 points in just 25 games and has 11 multi-point games this season.

Junior goaltender Evelyn Osland made 25 saves for her second shutout as the Royals won for the third time in four games. Her first shutout came in a 6-0 win over Princeton on Jan. 26 where she turned away all 10 shots.

The Royals came into the regular-season finale off a 6-0 loss at North Wright County on Feb. 1 as they were outshot 32-16. NWC scored twice on the power play.

The loss followed a pair of wins at Minnetonka Ice Arena, 6-0 over Princeton Jan. 26 and 3-1 win over Visitation Jan. 31.

Third-period goals from freshman Lucy Johnson and sophomore Katy Geiser helped break a 1-1 stalemate after the teams traded opening-period goals 28 seconds apart. Adrienne DeGuilio gave the Royals a 1-0 lead 6:49 into the contest with Visitation.

Johnson added an assist to give her third multi-point game. She has been productive this season tallying 12 points in 25 games including six goals.

Geiser’s goal was her first of the season.

Osland made 20 saves.

Hopkins/Park dominated Princeton 6-0 on home ice at MIA, outshooting the Tigers 51-10. The six goals were scored by different skaters including Johnson’s power play goal 1:59 into the second period before Liz Helling scored shorthanded at the 9:04 mark. Rowan Jansen made it 4-0 just 1:09 into the third period with a shorthanded goal and DeGuilio closed it out with a power-play goal at 8:57.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s

The Red Knights (15-7-2) enter section play off a rugged six games to close out the regular season with a pair of wins including a 3-1 final over Cretin-Derham Hall at Highland Ice Arena on Feb. 3 before closing out the regular and Metro West Conference schedule with an 8-0 win Feb. 4 over Waconia.

LuLu Rucinski and Ellie Stewart each had three-point games (1 goal, 2 assists) as five different skaters each picked up two points including Kendall Hassler with two goals. Junior goaltender Demetra Walsma made eight saves for her second shutout of the season and improved to 7-4-1 overall. It was her first game-action since a 9-0 win over New Prague on Jan. 21.

The night before BSM scored twice in the first period against Cretin with goals from Hammel and Addison Morris, less than three minutes apart to carry a 2-1 lead that stood through the second period. Rucinski made it 3-1 at the 5:30 mark of the final period with assists from Bailey Gray and Ellie Stewart.

Red Knights goalie Mia Rooney stopped 15-of-16 shots on the night for her eighth victory of the season.

BSM dropped close contests against Edina and Blake six days apart at the rec center. Edina emerged with a 2-1 win on Jan. 26 in a rematch of last season’s section final. Ellie Chapman broke the game open with a late goal in the first period. Edina doubled its lead 35 seconds into the second period with a goal from Tori Anderson.

Despite outshooting the Hornets 28-19, BSM’s Lizzy Hamel’s shot coming 13:46 of the second period was the only one to get past the state’s winningest netminder, Uma Cornea.

No love was lost between the two teams as they traded 15 penalties spending 30 minutes in the penalty box.

BSM took care of Chaska/Chanhassen in an 8-0 final on Jan. 28 before skating to a 6-4 loss against Blake in the late game of a boys-then-girls doubleheader at the rec center.

BSM built a 2-0 lead in the opening period with goals from Hassler and a power play goal from Garvin.

Blake’s dynamic duo of Suzy Higuchi and Sam Broz outscored the Red Knights 3-1 in the middle period to set up a flurry of offense in the third period.

Higuchi and Broz tied the game less than three minutes into the second period while Broz closed out the period with a second goal coming at the 15:00 mark.

Higuchi was just getting started as she added three more goals in the third period including the game-winner at 7:15 on the power play to make it 5-4. She added an empty-net goal at 16:48 to secure the win.

Rooney turned away 15 shots while her Blake counterpart Janie McGawn stopped 37-of-41 shots.

Section 6AA

It is going to take a big-time effort to emerge from Section 6AA as the champions with a top-four seeding that goes No. 1 Blake, No. 2 Edina, No. 3 Benlide-St. Margaret’s and No. 4 Wayzata.

Quarterfinal action begins Saturday with No. 6 Hopkins/Park at No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Opening faceoff is set for 1 p.m. at the rec center.

No. 4 Wayzata hosts No. 5 Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at 3 p.m. Saturday at Plymouth Ice Arena.

Saturday’s winners advance to the section semifinals scheduled to be played Feb. 15 at 6 and 8 p.m. Blake faces the winner of Wayzata/Robbinsdale in the early game followed by No. 2 Edina against the winner of Hopkins/BSM at 8 p.m.

The section final will be played at Parade at 7 p.m. Feb. 17.