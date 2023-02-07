ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kion546.com

Santa Cruz County in fight with northern California over housing a violent predator

PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted vendor, Liberty Healthcare Corporation, now proposes that he stay in Paradise with state supervision.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
ABC10

California town ravaged by fire, rebuilding with new standards

PARADISE, Calif. — California, along with other Western states, is seeing larger and more destructive fires. The race is on to find workable solutions to minimize the risk to structures in a hotter, drier future. While work has been done to fight fires, and reduce actions and activities prone...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County

Chico Housing Action Team is partnering with the Butte County Behavioral Health's Resiliency Empowerment Support Program to help transition homeless people with mental health illnesses to long-term housing. Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County. Chico Housing Action Team is partnering with the Butte County Behavioral Health's...
Edy Zoo

California mother sues school district for allegedly secretly transforming her child's gender

BUTTE COUNTY, CA. - A mother from California, Aurora Regino, has filed a lawsuit against her child's school district for allegedly transitioning her 11-year-old daughter's gender without her knowledge. Regino claims that her daughter, a fifth-grader at Chico Unified School District, was referred to as a male named "Jaden" and was receiving counseling for gender transition. However, she says the district's alleged "Parental Secrecy Policy" allowed such a transition without her consent.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico State requests restraining order against former professor

CHICO, Calif. - Chico State is asking a court to barr a former professor in the middle of a sex scandal from campus for making violent threats against employees. If a judge grants the petition it means Stachura can't come within a quarter of a mile of campus and has to stay away at least 300 yards from the people listed on the restraining order request.
actionnewsnow.com

1 injured in reported stabbing in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - One person was found injured after police say they responded to a report that a person was stabbed and pepper sprayed in Chico Thursday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to Klondike Court, located off W. 1st Avenue between N. Cedar Street and Warner Street, around 8:50 a.m. after receiving the report.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced 4 years for burning tenants' belongings

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Tehama County judge sentenced a man to four years behind bars for setting his tenants' belongings on fire when they didn’t pay rent, the district attorney’s office says. William Fox piled up the tenants belonging, lit them on fire and threatened the kill...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing at-risk woman found by police in Redding

ANDERSON, Calif. 1:52 P.M. UPDATE - The Anderson Police Department reports that 68-year-old Debra House has been found safe in Redding with the assistance of Redding Police. Officers said House, 68, left her home on Briarwood Drive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and has not returned home.
REDDING, CA
KCRA.com

Group searches for Yuba City woman missing for more than a week

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Authorities in Yuba City are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Marian Wilkinson, 52, who lives in Yuba City, was last seen walking in Marysville on the afternoon of Jan. 30, the Yuba City Police Department said. Lt. Jim Runyen with...
YUBA CITY, CA
crimevoice.com

Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Felony Vandalism in Shasta County

An Oregon man was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting two people and causing thousands of dollars in property damage in Shasta County. Deputies responded on the afternoon of Friday, February 3, to the 5000 block of Olive Street in Anderson, where it had been reported that a suspicious man had been banging on the front door of a residence. The Sheriff’s Office soon began receiving additional calls from residents who reported seeing the same man in their yards and behaving erratically.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Convicted repeat drunk driver arrested again

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A convicted repeat drunk driver who was sentenced to five years of formal probation was arrested for violating her parole, according to the Butte County Probation Department. The probation department said Gail Hemmingsen was arrested on Tuesday by probation officers. It did not provide information about...
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy