Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kion546.com
Santa Cruz County in fight with northern California over housing a violent predator
PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted vendor, Liberty Healthcare Corporation, now proposes that he stay in Paradise with state supervision.
California town ravaged by fire, rebuilding with new standards
PARADISE, Calif. — California, along with other Western states, is seeing larger and more destructive fires. The race is on to find workable solutions to minimize the risk to structures in a hotter, drier future. While work has been done to fight fires, and reduce actions and activities prone...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dip in neighbor’s pool leads to nightmare at hands of California police, lawsuit alleges
Last year on Sept. 1, as Butte County was in the midst of 100-plus-degree heat wave, Dana Marie James found herself arrested for trespassing after taking a dip in a Chico homeowner’s pool. James was arrested by a deputy from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office who “observed that Ms....
actionnewsnow.com
Thousands of pounds of trash cleaned up in Brickyard Creek area in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Red Bluff police cleaned up the Brickyard Creek area between Ash Street and Willow Street on Wednesday and Thursday. Around 20,000 pounds of trash was removed from the area. The Red Bluff Police Department would like to thank Chief Probation Officer Richard A. Muench and his...
actionnewsnow.com
Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County
Chico Housing Action Team is partnering with the Butte County Behavioral Health's Resiliency Empowerment Support Program to help transition homeless people with mental health illnesses to long-term housing. Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County. Chico Housing Action Team is partnering with the Butte County Behavioral Health's...
California mother sues school district for allegedly secretly transforming her child's gender
BUTTE COUNTY, CA. - A mother from California, Aurora Regino, has filed a lawsuit against her child's school district for allegedly transitioning her 11-year-old daughter's gender without her knowledge. Regino claims that her daughter, a fifth-grader at Chico Unified School District, was referred to as a male named "Jaden" and was receiving counseling for gender transition. However, she says the district's alleged "Parental Secrecy Policy" allowed such a transition without her consent.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State requests restraining order against former professor
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State is asking a court to barr a former professor in the middle of a sex scandal from campus for making violent threats against employees. If a judge grants the petition it means Stachura can't come within a quarter of a mile of campus and has to stay away at least 300 yards from the people listed on the restraining order request.
actionnewsnow.com
Lawsuit: Oroville officer leaves Chico woman at Butte County dump
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Oroville, a police officer and a sergeant claiming a woman the officer arrested was dropped off at the Butte County dump in September 2022. A lawsuit filed in federal court on Monday claims a woman was left at the Butte County...
krcrtv.com
Reclaiming the Ridge: how one Camp Fire survivor is rebuilding his home in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. — Over 153,336 acres burned, 18,000 structures destroyed, and 89 deaths, all due to the 2018 Camp Fire. Now, just five years later, one survivor told KRCR about why he chose to stay and take part in the rebuilding of Paradise and the effort to reclaim the ridge.
actionnewsnow.com
1 injured in reported stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - One person was found injured after police say they responded to a report that a person was stabbed and pepper sprayed in Chico Thursday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to Klondike Court, located off W. 1st Avenue between N. Cedar Street and Warner Street, around 8:50 a.m. after receiving the report.
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced 4 years for burning tenants' belongings
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Tehama County judge sentenced a man to four years behind bars for setting his tenants' belongings on fire when they didn’t pay rent, the district attorney’s office says. William Fox piled up the tenants belonging, lit them on fire and threatened the kill...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff police officer taken to hospital for possible fentanyl exposure Friday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Red Bluff police officer was taken to Saint Elizabeth Hospital after showing signs of fentanyl exposure after a suspect’s backpack was searched on Friday. Police say that they responded to a home on Monroe Street for package theft. The person suspected of stealing the...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing at-risk woman found by police in Redding
ANDERSON, Calif. 1:52 P.M. UPDATE - The Anderson Police Department reports that 68-year-old Debra House has been found safe in Redding with the assistance of Redding Police. Officers said House, 68, left her home on Briarwood Drive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and has not returned home.
KCRA.com
Group searches for Yuba City woman missing for more than a week
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Authorities in Yuba City are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Marian Wilkinson, 52, who lives in Yuba City, was last seen walking in Marysville on the afternoon of Jan. 30, the Yuba City Police Department said. Lt. Jim Runyen with...
crimevoice.com
Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Felony Vandalism in Shasta County
An Oregon man was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting two people and causing thousands of dollars in property damage in Shasta County. Deputies responded on the afternoon of Friday, February 3, to the 5000 block of Olive Street in Anderson, where it had been reported that a suspicious man had been banging on the front door of a residence. The Sheriff’s Office soon began receiving additional calls from residents who reported seeing the same man in their yards and behaving erratically.
edsource.org
CSU seeks court order to protect faculty and others who complained about Chico professor
This story was updated on Feb. 9 with new information on a judge granting the order on a temporary basis and scheduling a hearing. The California State University system on Wednesday sought a court order to protect three Chico State academics and a graduate student from a suspended biology professor who allegedly threatened campus gun violence.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspicious activity in Tri Counties Bank system forces it to shut down services
CHICO, Calif. - Many people couldn’t get through to anyone or make transactions through an ATM at Tri Counties Bank. Beatrice Meehan has been a Tri Counties customer for three months. "They told me I can't get my balance, and they don't know when the problem is going to...
California Man Leads Cops On A Wild Triathlon Chase Before Being Arrested
A man in northern California led cops on a wild chase and he really put on an epic show. A Redding man was arrested in Anderson, California on Wednesday on multiple charges. Michael Robert Oyarzo, a 26-year-old man, fled from deputies in more ways than one. This story is a...
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted repeat drunk driver arrested again
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A convicted repeat drunk driver who was sentenced to five years of formal probation was arrested for violating her parole, according to the Butte County Probation Department. The probation department said Gail Hemmingsen was arrested on Tuesday by probation officers. It did not provide information about...
KCRA.com
'North Valley Rail': Commuter train line between Sacramento area and Chico in the works
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Businesses at different stops along a proposed commuter train line in Northern California are hoping to get more customers if the plan moves forward. The "North Valley Rail" line would go from Chico to the Natomas area of Sacramento, with proposed stops at Gridley, Marysville, Yuba City and Plumas Lake.
Comments / 1