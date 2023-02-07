Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
classichits106.com
OSF Saint Clare and OSF Saint Luke honored for excellence in quality of care
PRINCETON – The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network has recognized OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton and OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee for their ongoing commitment to exceptional quality of care. As part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality...
classichits106.com
Livingston County to offer Food Sanitation Manager’s Course
PONTIAC – A Food Sanitation Manager’s Course will be offered by the Livingston County Health Department next month. The course will be designed for those who prepare or serve food to the public, such as workers in restaurants, schools, nursing homes, and hospitals. The course will be held Tuesdays, March 7th through the 21st, with an exam on March 28th. The cost of the course is $125 and registration is required. Classes will be held from 8 to 11 AM on all four days at the Livingston.
Comments / 0