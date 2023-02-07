PONTIAC – A Food Sanitation Manager’s Course will be offered by the Livingston County Health Department next month. The course will be designed for those who prepare or serve food to the public, such as workers in restaurants, schools, nursing homes, and hospitals. The course will be held Tuesdays, March 7th through the 21st, with an exam on March 28th. The cost of the course is $125 and registration is required. Classes will be held from 8 to 11 AM on all four days at the Livingston.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO