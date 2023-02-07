Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Arrested for DUI Following Roll-Over Crash
Shortly before 8:00 am on Sunday February 5, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 1800 block of south Daysville road for a one-vehicle rollover crash. After a short investigation, Deputies arrested 34-year-old Mason Hayenga of Oregon for DUI. Hayenga also received citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane use, driving on the shoulder, and no insurance.
classichits106.com
Livingston County to offer Food Sanitation Manager’s Course
PONTIAC – A Food Sanitation Manager’s Course will be offered by the Livingston County Health Department next month. The course will be designed for those who prepare or serve food to the public, such as workers in restaurants, schools, nursing homes, and hospitals. The course will be held Tuesdays, March 7th through the 21st, with an exam on March 28th. The cost of the course is $125 and registration is required. Classes will be held from 8 to 11 AM on all four days at the Livingston.
walls102.com
LaSalle County Board approves resolution of support to reopen Peru hospital
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board passed a resolution in support to reopen the Peru hospital. On Thursday board members reworked a former resolution to clearly state that the support the county is giving is non-financial. Also added in the resolution is the support of any and all action to have full obstetrics services operating at the hospital. The board agreed they aren’t locked in to supporting St. Margaret’s Health, but any healthcare provider that’s willing to get the location up and running again. A certified copy of the resolution is to be sent to all federal and state representatives and senators as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health.
wjol.com
Channahon Firefighter-Paramedic Arrested Twice In Three Weeks For DUI
A Channahon firefighter has two upcoming court dates in March for charges of DUI. Channahon firefighter-paramedic Kurt Liebermann was arrested for the second time in three weeks for driving under the influence of alcohol. The latest arrest occurred in Plainfield on Monday afternoon. According to the Patch, Plainfield Police department were notified of a reckless driver along Route 59 and Naperville-Plainfield Road at around 12:35 p.m., on Monday, February 6th. A short time later the 36-year-old was arrested for DUI plus he was charged with being in possession of ammunition with a revoked FOID card and cited for several traffic violations.
2 teens plead guilty to setting fire at former Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens pleaded guilty to setting a massive fire at the Old Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles.The teens, who were charged as juveniles, broke into the vacant property last May, lit some papers on fire and then left the scene.The fire they set exploded into a three-alarm inferno that destroyed several buildings at the resort.Two other boys pleaded guilty to trespassing.All four will be sentenced on April 19.
Rockford man arrested after trying to escape Ogle County police
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Deputies have arrested Michael Moore, 36, of Rockford, after he attempted to flee from them after a traffic stop on I-39. According to police, deputies had pulled Moore over and were speaking to him when he hit the accelerator and fled at over 90 mph northbound on the interstate. […]
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Motel Guest Taken To Jail On Burglary And Theft Charges
An Ottawa woman who has a history of stealing is back behind bars for theft. Fifty-four-year-old Tamara Wait was arrested at the Sands Motel in Ottawa on Saturday for burglary and theft. She was wanted on warrants for each crime that were both allegedly committed back in December. Wait is in the La Salle County Jail needing $1,500 to bond out.
fox32chicago.com
West Chicago woman charged in deadly stabbing in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A woman allegedly targeting a romantic rival has been charged in a fatal knife attack that happened in broad daylight last month in Humboldt Park. Tyteanne Bell, 34, faces a count of first-degree murder in the Jan. 20 attack on 24-year-old Jamilah Brown, who was walking in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue with her 3-year-old son.
DeKalb Police release photo of suspect vehicle in catalytic converter thefts
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police are appealing to the public to help catch a catalytic converter thief. According to police, on January 20th, catalytic converters were cut from vehicles in the Kishwaukee Hospital employee parking lot, the Kishwaukee Wellness Center lot, and the Kishwaukee Education Consortium lot. Police said a black Dodge Charger with […]
Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs
CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March. The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17. The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to […]
tourcounsel.com
Fox Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois
Fox Valley Mall, formerly Westfield Fox Valley, is a shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois. The mall's anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's. Some larger non anchor stores include H&M and Forever 21. A Round One Entertainment is located in the former Sears wing. The Westfield Group acquired the shopping center in early 2002, and renamed it "Westfield Shoppingtown Fox Valley", dropping the "Shoppingtown" name in June 2005. Westfield Group sold 80% interest in mall as of December 2015.
napervillelocal.com
Chicago Suburb Named Safest City In America In 2023 By MoneyGeek
NAPERVILLE, IL — Naperville recently topped MoneyGeek’s 2023 roundup of the Safest Cities in America. The finance-focused website reviewed 263 cities that have populations of 100,000 or more residents, studying data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Gun Violence Archive and other sources. Factors that weighed into the rankings include:
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
Central Illinois Proud
One critical after head-on crash Tuesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in critical condition and two others are injured after a head-on car crash Tuesday night resulted in firefighters using the Jaws of Life. According to a press release from Peoria Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the 7900 block of N. Allen Road in Peoria just before 8 p.m. Tuesday where two vehicles had crashed head-on. Three motorists were trapped inside the vehicles.
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
The Corned Beef Factory - Carol Stream, IL - Food Review
I recently had the opportunity to stop by a small eatery in Carol Stream that friends of mine have told me to try out. The name of this eatery is the Corn Beef Factory in Carol Stream.
Explosion at Geneva manufacturing facility being treated as 'hazmat situation'
Firefighters in west suburban Geneva are on the scene of an explosion at a countertop manufacturing facility, the city announced Tuesday afternoon. Officials described the scene at Olon Industries as a “hazmat situation.”
Illinois sheriff who called gun control law 'unconstitutional' will now enforce it if implemented
An Illinois sheriff is reversing his stance on enforcing a state assault weapons ban after stating that the bill is unconstitutional in a press release.
Comments / 0