Texas Sports
Women’s Golf tied for sixth after opening round of Therese Hession Regional Challenge
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — The No. 8 University of Texas Women's Golf team finished at 6-over (290) in the first round of the Therese Hession Regional Challenge on Sunday. Texas is tied for sixth-place with Southern California. Baylor leads the tournament a 2-under par and Ohio State, Stanford...
Texas Sports
No. 1 Women's Track and Field breaks 4x400 school record
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Texas track and field relay teams were rolling as the No. 1 women broke the program record while the No. 4 men ran the 10th-fastest time in school history on the final day of the Tiger Paw Invitational. The women teamed of Rachel Helbling, Rhasidat...
Texas Sports
No. 1 Women’s Tennis tops No. 15 Oklahoma, 4-2
SEATTLE — The No. 1 University of Texas Women's Tennis team (8-1) earned a 4-2 victory over No. 15 Oklahoma (6-5) on Sunday in a consolation match in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. The Longhorns dropped the doubles point but rallied to post four wins in singles to claim the victory over the Sooners and conclude their run at the ITA Indoor Nationals with a 2-1 mark.
Texas Sports
No. 1 Women’s Tennis falls 4-1 to No. 14 Iowa State
SEATTLE — The No. 1 University of Texas Women's Tennis team (7-1) dropped a 4-1 decision to No. 14 Iowa State (8-1) on Saturday in a quarterfinal match in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. The loss snapped a 19-game dual-match win streak for the Longhorns dating back to the 2022 season, as UT closed last year by winning its last 12 matches and began this season by winning its first seven matches.
Texas Sports
No. 7 Men’s Tennis preview: No. 18 Arizona
The Longhorns and Wildcats meet in Austin for the second time in two weeks on Sunday at the Texas Tennis Center. Team Records: Texas (6-1, 0-0 Big 12), Arizona (6-1, 0-0 WCC) Texas and Arizona will be meeting for the fourth time in the last five years, including just two weeks ago when the Wildcats visited Austin for the ITA Kickoff Weekend. In a match that was played indoors due to weather, the Longhorns came away with a 4-0 sweep to win the Austin Regional title and advance to the ITA National Indoor Championships. Entering into the season, the previous meeting had been a 4-3 win for the Wildcats in Tucson last year. Prior to that was a 4-3 win for the Longhorns in a regular season non-conference match in 2021 at the Texas Tennis Center. That match had represented the first meeting since 1993, which was a 6-1 win for the Longhorns in Austin. The other win for Texas was also in Austin in 1991 with an 8-1 final. Arizona's other wins came in 1989, a 5-4 decision at the Corpus Christi Invitational, and by the same score in 1992 in Tuscon.
