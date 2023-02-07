Registrations for the ERA Convention 2023, to be held on 7 and 8 June at the MECC in Maastricht, the Netherlands, are now open. For the first time since 2017, the ERA Convention will take place alongside the International Rental Exhibition (IRE), the only exhibition in Europe dedicated only to the rental industry. The APEX exhibition (dedicated to aerial platforms) will also take place in the same premises, so that all attendees to these events can make the most out of their presence in Maastricht. Both exhibitions will open their doors on 6 June, the day before the ERA Convention opens.

