ERA Convention 2023 – You can now register!
Registrations for the ERA Convention 2023, to be held on 7 and 8 June at the MECC in Maastricht, the Netherlands, are now open. For the first time since 2017, the ERA Convention will take place alongside the International Rental Exhibition (IRE), the only exhibition in Europe dedicated only to the rental industry. The APEX exhibition (dedicated to aerial platforms) will also take place in the same premises, so that all attendees to these events can make the most out of their presence in Maastricht. Both exhibitions will open their doors on 6 June, the day before the ERA Convention opens.
China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade
In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
Elektrobit Announces Partnership with Sony Honda Mobility on Groundbreaking AFEELA Prototype
ERLANGEN, Germany – Elektrobit has announced its role as a software and services provider for the Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) AFEELA prototype. The company collaborated with Sony and SHM over the past few years to create the latest iteration in software-defined vehicles, which was unveiled at CES 2023. Elektrobit...
CPA event to highlight supply and energy challenges
‘Facing the Challenges in the Plant-hire Sector’, has been announced as the theme of the 2023 CPA Conference in the UK. The rental industry conference, which is organised by the Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA), is a one-day event on Thursday 9 November 2023 at the Heart of England Conference and Events Centre in Coventry.
Turkish construction industry provides aid following deadly earthquakes
The Turkish Contractors Association (TMB) has called for its members to mobilise their construction equipment and aid the rescue mission, following the devastation caused by two huge earthquakes that hit Turkey and northern Syria on Monday. Across the two nations, more than 5,000 people are now confirmed dead, with many...
Terex buys into robotics company Apptronik
Terex Corp. announced it has made an equity investment in Apptronik, Inc., an Austin, Texas, company specializing in the development of versatile, mobile robotic systems. No financial details were provided. Separate from the equity investment, the two companies also entered into a co-development agreement to work together to create potential...
US firms pumping billions into China’s AI sector
US investors were involved in at least 37% of all investment transactions in China’s artificial intelligence, or AI, sector between 2015 and 2021, according to a new report. Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology found that $40.2 billion of the total money raised by all Chinese AI companies over this time period had US backing. However, the center couldn’t determine what percentage of that amount came from US investors or investors abroad. The money went to 251 Chinese AI companies, and 91% of the US investment came as venture capital to earlier-stage businesses. “Some of the largest investments include Goldman Sachs’ solo investment...
MEC launches all-electric scissor lift
US-based MEWP manufacturer MEC Aerial Work Platforms has launched the NANO10-XD, its first all-electric scissor lift. Powered by standard lithium-ion batteries to enable faster charging and longer operation, the machine is equipped with an all-electric lift, steer, and drive and is said to require zero hydraulic oil. With a maximum...
Virtual Arena: African Innovation in Europe
Join us for an exciting Virtual Arena, where we showcase the dynamic minds behind African innovation in Europe. Our guests, Gwerna Kiwana from MFS Africa, Matthew Barnard from BBD, and Matteo Rizzi from FTS Group, will share their inspiring journeys and innovative visions. Get an inside look into Gwerna Kiwana’s...
Carbios appoints four new Board members to strengthen international expertise in brand development, business growth and scientific research
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005964/en/ Clockwise from left: Mateus SCHREINER GARCEZ LOPES, Sandrine CONSEILLER, Prof. Karine AUCLAIR & Amandine DE SOUZA
Speedy starts external investigation into missing fleet
Speedy has begun an external investigation after a review of its equipment fleet identified missing non-mechanical equipment valued at £20.4 million, representing around 41% of its ‘non-itemised assets’ such as scaffold towers and fencing. Before the stock take, Speedy had valued its entire fleet at £226.9 million,...
China reveals huge blockchain cluster that could be a taste of our dystopian future
Chinese media have revealed details on the country’s huge blockchain effort to handle its population’s data, and what it’s capable of is almost unthinkable. According to BJD (opens in new tab), the Beijing behemoth which has been dubbed the ‘Honeycomb’ comprises 1,000 high-performance servers, the sum of which is able to handle 240 million smart contract transactions every single second.
Chinese influence, loan-collection practices are reasons for India’s crackdown on lending firms
In meetings with fintech associations on Tuesday, officials from the IT Ministry and influential think tank Niti Aayog offered broader explanations about the decision. The IT Ministry is concerned about the past and current presence of Chinese investors on the cap tables of some lending apps in India, the officials said, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Finning up 36% in Q4 but cautious on outlook
Cat dealer Finning International has reported Q4 2022 revenue of $2.7 billion, up 36% from Q4 2021, reflecting high new equipment volumes and growth from its focus on product support. The company said strong mining activity in Latin America would offset slowing construction demand in the UK and Ireland this...
Yamaha Motor announces robotics business in Singapore
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. introduced that it has established a brand new firm in Singapore geared toward increasing its enterprise in Southeast Asia and India, the place demand for robots is rising. By conducting manufacturer-driven cross-selling within the surface-mounted and industrial robotic fields, Yamaha Motor intends to safe new purchasers...
Mast climbers and hoists: SAIA Project of the Year winner
Constructing stunning views in NYC required an extraordinary access solution. Keith Lynch, president of SafwayAtlantic, provides the details. As the highest residential skyscraper in the world and the second tallest building in New York City, the views from Central Park Tower on “billionaires’ row” are literally worth millions.
Emerging U.K. Designer Olly Shinder Drops Technical and Kinky SS23 Collection
Central Saint Martins graduate Olly Shinder is going from strength to strength. From showcasing his Spring/Summer 2023 collection at a showroom in Paris last season to hitting Hypebeast’s list of the best emerging U.K. designers to watch this year, the designer’s technical sensibilities have clearly made an impact on the buyers — and soon-to-be wearers — in the British fashion scene. Now, Shinder’s SS23 collection is available to buy.
Sunak to announce second Global Investment Summit for the autumn
The Prime Minister is set to announce that a second Global Investment Summit will take place in the autumn.Rishi Sunak is expected to tell global investors on Friday that the October summit is a chance for the UK Government to deliver on “our ambition to be a world-leading destination for international finance and investment”.More than 200 of the world’s highest-profile investors, chief executives and financiers will be invited to come to the UK for the gathering, the Department for Business and Trade said.It follows a similar event focused on green investment that was held in 2021 in the lead-up to...
