BREAKING: Reported Explosion In Borger, Texas; Visible Smoke Column
In this video featured in the Hutchinson County Breaking News & Events group, the smoke is seen billowing from the area of Florida and Highway 152. In unconfirmed reports as of this time of publishing, first responders intend to allow the fire to burn until it can be safely contained.
Cheap Family Fun, And A Deal With The Devil, In Borger, TX
It seems the price of everything has skyrocketed. Rent, eggs, gas, you name it. Having small children, it seems like a never ending quest to find entertaining activities that won't cause my wallet some kind of irreparable harm. Enter Borger, TX; where you can find a fun night out for...
Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas
Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
Go Home! Too Many Teenage Hoodlums Are Out Past Amarillo’s Curfew
It's 10 pm, do you know where your children are? That would open up and lead into our newscast when I was growing up in Chicago. I found out it was not just Chicago that used that each night. I was young and wondered why that needed to be said.
Texas Killer Wanted The Death Penalty For Better Quality Of Life
If we're going to talk about John Lezell Balentine's uncertain execution date, then I think it's important that we also talk about why the inmate is on Texas Death Row. The long and short of it is: he wanted to be given the death penalty. On January 21, 1998, Balentine...
What 5 Things Texans Will Miss The Most From The TikTok Ban
News came out this week that Gov. Abbott made a big decision to put the kibosh on people using TikTok on devices that are also used for State business. Yes, that means personal devices too. Who had Texans buying TikTok burners on their 2023 bingo card? Anyone?. So what things...
After 24 Long Years In Limbo, Death Comes For Texas Inmate
I was starting to think that John Lezell Balentine had more lives than a cat. For the 24 years he sat on Texas Death Row, he seemed to always narrowly avoid his fate. Late last week, news came that Balentine's scheduled execution for this evening was going to be put on hold.
Like Reality Shows? It Doesn’t Get Realer Than Amarillo Traffic Cams.
Look, I'm a total junkie for strange and obscure things. I love finding stuff that most people don't know about or realize, yet somehow give you so much info on something that it becomes part of a daily routine. I think I've found just the thing, and it'll help you...
Amarillo Native Involved in the Super Bowl Sunday Flyover
Amarillo is home to many people. People who continue to call Amarillo home, or those who have spread their wings and call Amarillo their hometown. One of those Amarillo natives is a woman by the name of Rhiannon Sellinger. Sellinger is a 2015 graduate of Highland Park High School. She...
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?
The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
Stunning Photos Of A $6 Million Dollar Home In The Wealthiest City In Texas!
Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey has a home somewhere here in our great state. I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
Amarillo Home Catches Fire for Third Time in a Month
Our first responders do not get enough credit. Each and every day they put their lives on the line to keep the citizens of Amarillo safe, even if that means putting themselves in harm's way. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a home at 401 S. Rusk on...
Is the Big Texan Opening in Westgate Mall?
Amarillo is a great city and has a lot of great touristy things to experience. One of the biggest tourist attractions is the Big Texan. It's the home of the 72oz Steak Challenge, which thousands have tried, but few have accomplished (except for Molly Schuyler, and who's done 3 full meals in 20 minutes). It has its own pet rattlesnake. It's just the epitome of a steakhouse.
Early Amarillo Fire Claims the Life of One Person
Amarillo has seen one too many fires recently. Most have been contained and the occupants survived. Amarillo Firefighters were called out to a fire Thursday, February 9th at 4:21 am to 1616 NW 15th. The first unit on the scene found the home with a fire in a bedroom window located in the front corner of the house.
Bad News; You’re Going to Need To Change Up Your Commute Again.
There's a mixed bag of news coming where your commute is concerned. It's a bit of good news, and a bit of bad. It has to do with the sewer, so either way I think we all want it taken care of. The City of Amarillo put out a press...
Getting a Divorce in Texas, Who Gets to Keep the Dog?
I truly hope by clicking on to this article you are just wanting a good laugh, and a tiny bit of information. The reason I say that is because I don’t wish divorce upon anyone, they are a painful. But if you were to be in a situation where the relationship just isn’t working anymore, if both people want to keep the dog or cat or any animal for that matter how does the state of Texas decide who keeps the pet in a divorce?
Want to Be Your Own Boss? Another Amarillo Business For Sale
Everyone is looking for that perfect gig. That job that doesn't really feel like a job. Maybe you are looking for a new career. Heck, being your own boss may be the way to go. Yes, there are other headaches that go with it but they are your headaches. You...
Former Pampa Couple Reunited with Dog After Two Years
Pets are an integral part of our lives. They steal our hearts and become a part of our families. I just want to share a scenario with you. A family has a dog and they love that dog very much. The family then finds out they are going to have to move, and no matter how hard they try they cannot find a place within their budget that will allow pets. It breaks their hearts but they have to find a new home for their beloved dog. They find a good home for their dog and move.
This Beloved Wonderland Park Ride Has Its Own Fansite
One of the greatest rides at Wonderland Park is the Himalaya. The Himalaya is a fun-family ride that everyone loves. If you're not careful, you just might get squished as the ride spins around taking you on a journey on a snow-covered mountain. Well, at least that's the feeling you get. According to Wonderland Park, the ride was purchased from France.
Free Stuff & Last Minute Shopping On Valentine’s Day? Here You Go.
Valentine's Day is easily one of the most polarizing holidays around, if you even consider it a holiday. It's a day when we're told we shower our loved ones with gifts, adoration, and love in any way you can possibly think of. It can also be a day when your whole world comes crashing down as your significant other waited until this day to tell you things are over between the two of you.
