Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said prior to showdown against No. 1 Purdue
The Hawkeyes are red-hot after winning three straight home games, but it's going to get significantly tougher on Thursday night when they head to Mackey Arena. Iowa is slated to take on No. 1 Purdue, who is led by likely national player of the year Zach Edey. Prior to the matchup, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss his squad, Purdue, if he can appreciate the moments with his son Connor and more. Here's everything that he had to say.
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee basketball: Jerry Stackhouse puts win among career's best, credits Rick Barnes' squad
Vanderbilt pulled a major upset on Wednesday as Tyrin Lawrence hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to knock off in-state rival Tennessee. The Commodores pulled back to .500 and took some pressure off coach Jerry Stackhouse in the process, earning him his first win over the Volunteers or Kentucky in his tenure at the helm in Nashville.
1 College Basketball Fanbase Fed Up With Its Coach Tonight
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
Goode on redshirt consideration & return to action: 'I’m confident in myself and I’m ready to go'
CHAMPAIGN — Illini sophomore Luke Goode has yet to see his first game action after rehabbing a broken foot, but he has been cleared to play and he was in uniform last Saturday in Iowa City. Goode returned to practice late last week after receiving full clearance from the...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Four-star PG Travis Perry updates recruitment; talks record setting performance
Eddyville (Ky.) Lyon County point guard, Travis Perry has been setting his state on fire since his varsity debut as a seventh grader four years ago. Now, the 6-2, 170-pounder is considered one of the premier scorers and shooters in high school basketball, amassing offers from Cincinnati, Creighton, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Purdue, and Virginia among others. All the while, he's steadily moved up in the rankings. He now checks in as the no. 92 player overall and the no. 14 ranked point guard in the 247sports composite ranking.
Quiet Part Out Loud: UNC Leaves Wake Forest Loss in Turmoil
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — By the end of his postgame session with reporters after Tuesday night’s appalling loss, coach Hubert Davis would go on to admit that his North Carolina team has played with a perplexing joylessness and confirm that the Tar Heels’ chemistry as a group hasn’t been in an optimal place.
Four-star wing Jalen Shelley talks recent Louisville offer and SEC recruitment
Earlier this week, Frisco (Texas) native Jalen Shelley picked up an offer from Lousiville. A 6-foot-7 versatile small forward with great long-term tools, Shelley says he was impressed with Kenny Payne’s background and the conversation they had. “It was a good conversation between Coach Payne and I,” Shelley said....
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
Three former Calipari era players that would help UK mightily right now
Kentucky's 2022-23 season that had preseason expectations of a return trip to the Final Four instead, has been near a nightmare. Through 24 games, UK is 16-8 and 7-4 in conference play. However, the team has just one quad one win and is on the thick of the NCAA Tournament bubble as it is currently a consensus projection to be among the last four in the dance, which would send them to Dayton for the First Four.
No. 22 NC State puts clamps on Wake Forest to get back on track
NC State got back in the win column on Thursday evening with a 51-42 win over Wake Forest on the road. The Wolfpack (17-7, 7-6 ACC) handed the Demon Deacons their second home loss of the season -- Wake was 11-1 with its only loss to No. 9 Duke -- behind Saniya Rivers' 12 points in her first start since Jan. 5 along with solid nights from Jada Boyd and Camille Hobby inside the paint.
UNC-Wake Forest: Hubert Davis Postgame
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- North Carolina needed a strong showing and a win on Tuesday night at Wake Forest. Instead, the Tar Heels fell behind quickly, trailed by 22 at halftime, and suffered their third straight loss, 92-85. Armando Bacot posted 17 points and 11 rebounds amid foul trouble, ultimately fouling...
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's loss at No. 1 Purdue
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media following Iowa's 87-73 loss at No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Here is everything McCaffery had to say after the loss. What makes Purdue point guard Braden Smith so valuable to his team and how he can handle the ball and score how he did tonight?
College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
The featured game on ESPN’s college basketball action will come between two hungry teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8) will face off against an evenly matched opponent in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9). ESPN coverage will be live from Winston-Salem, North Carolina for this in-state tilt. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Wake Forest prediction and pick.
Hawkeyes in the NBA: Keegan Murray breaks franchise rookie record, Luka Garza records NBA career-high
In a day that consisted of two major trades in the NBA, former Iowa basketball players Keegan Murray and Luka Garza also deserved their share of publicity for the performances they put together on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Starting with Murray, the rookie out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa finished with 10...
Penn State basketball’s response to Micah Shrewsberry’s challenge wilts vs. Wisconsin
Micah Shrewsberry issued a challenge to his Penn State men’s basketball team Monday as it exited a stretch of back-to-back road losses and prepared to face Wisconsin at home Wednesday with its NCAA Tournament hopes dwindling. The Nittany Lions boast the nation’s oldest roster with four fifth-year seniors, one...
Details on New Notre Dame Commit Leonard Moore
Irish Illustrated lays out its informative Q&A with Round Rock defensive coordinator Cody Moore regarding new Notre Dame commit Leonard Moore.
UCLA Executes a Workman-Like Blowout of Oregon State
UCLA's win over Oregon State wasn't flashy, but more like a workman-like blowout. And there were some key developments -- like Amari Bailey's continued development and the bench playing a bigger role...
Daily Delivery: Eventually, Kansas State will have to step up its pay scale for important coaches
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It's become obvious that Kansas State will have to battle to keep head coaches Chris Klieman and Jerome Tang at K-State in the future, but don't forget that the school's football and men's basketball programs also lean on important assistant coaches and coordinators who are also vital to the programs' success and are also likely to be targeted by schools with larger budgets in the near future.
