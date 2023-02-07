Kentucky's 2022-23 season that had preseason expectations of a return trip to the Final Four instead, has been near a nightmare. Through 24 games, UK is 16-8 and 7-4 in conference play. However, the team has just one quad one win and is on the thick of the NCAA Tournament bubble as it is currently a consensus projection to be among the last four in the dance, which would send them to Dayton for the First Four.

