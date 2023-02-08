ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Sri Lanka flags return to growth, protesters demand tax cuts

By Uditha Jayasinghe
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Khbs6_0kg2C35w00

COLOMBO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economy is expected to grow again from the end of this year and the government hopes the country will emerge from an economic crisis by 2026, the president said on Wednesday, as hundreds protested a recent rise in taxes amid high inflation.

The island of 22 million has been battling its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948, which has forced it to default on loans and seek a bailout of $2.9 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sri Lanka, which needs to raise taxes to boost government revenue to 11.3% of GDP this year from 8.3% in 2022 in order to get the IMF funds, introduced new income taxes in January for professionals, ranging from 12.5% to more than 36%.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office in July after Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ousted in a popular uprising, told parliament he could see a way out of the troubles as he worked through economic reforms to seal the deal with the IMF.

"It is difficult for all sections of society to survive," he said. "However, if we endure this hardship for another five to six months, we can reach a solution."

He added, "We can achieve economic growth" by the end of 2023 and "can rise out of bankruptcy by 2026" or even earlier, if all political parties supported government initiatives such as raising taxes.

Last month Wickremesinghe said the economy could contract by 3.5% or 4.0% for the full year after having shrunk 11% last year.

His speech to lawmakers did little to deter a lunch-hour protest by salaried workers.

Public workers shouting slogans, with some carrying black flags and signs reading "Yes to reasonable tax", stepped out of government buildings to protest. Black flags were also tied to railings outside Colombo's main hospital.

Doctors and university teachers working at state-run hospitals and universities started a 24-hour strike on Wednesday, warning of longer strikes.

"We have taken to the streets to tell this government that they must immediately and unconditionally withdraw these unfair taxes," said Ranjan Jayalal of the United Trade Union Alliance that represents workers of the state-run Ceylon Electricity Board.

"If they don’t do that, we will make this government kneel and force them to cancel this tax bill."

Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka's foreign reserves now at $500 million, after having fallen to zero last year.

Total reserves reached $2.1 billion at the end of January, the highest in about a year, though they included a $1.5-billion swap from People's Bank of China that cannot be tapped yet, as core reserves are insufficient for three months of imports.

Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka was working with China, its largest bilateral lender, to seek financing assurances supporting a debt restructuring to finalise an IMF programme.

"We have received positive responses from all parties," he added. "We are now working towards unifying the approaches of other countries and that of China."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
The Associated Press

Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets

As the EU contends with the lack of Russian crude oil as a result of its restrictions on crude oil imports and the G7's price ceiling on Russian crude oil, the amount of U.S. crude oil being exported to Europe has increased significantly in recent months. And it is expected...
CNBC

Adani rout deepens despite soothing words from India's government and billionaires

"There will be more volatility in India this year; hence the market is prone to a correction," Bernstein analyst Venugopal Garre wrote in a Monday note as Adani shares continued to tumble. The Reserve Bank of India said, "the banking sector remains resilient and stable," citing its own assessment of...
Reuters

Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind

HELSINKI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Finnish parliamentary groups are expected to discuss on Friday when to ratify NATO's founding treaties, in a move that could lead the country to proceed with membership ahead of neighbouring Sweden, amid growing support among the Finnish public to go it alone.
The Associated Press

South Africa's Ramaphosa calls 'state of disaster' on power

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a state of disaster with immediate effect to deal with the country’s severe electricity crisis including prolonged daily power blackouts. “Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures. The energy crisis is an existential threat to our economy and social fabric,” said Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation address Thursday night. The declaration of a state of disaster comes as rolling power cuts of up to 8 hours per day are hitting homes, factories and businesses across the nation of 60 million. The state of disaster is an emergency measure previously implemented to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the deadly floods that killed over 400 people last year. According to Ramaphosa, the declaration will enable his government to exempt essential services like hospitals and water treatment plants from power blackouts and enable the government to purchase additional power from neighboring countries on an emergency basis.
investing.com

IMF says Peru unrest could dent growth, recommends temporary stimulus

(Reuters) - Peru's economic outlook is "very uncertain," but strong economic fundamentals could provide a buffer against prevailing risks, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after an annual visit to the country. The visit by the IMF's staff came amid political and social unrest that has shaken confidence...
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy