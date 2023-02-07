ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Kitchn

People Are Putting Fireplaces in Kitchens — Here’s What It Will Cost You and Why You Might Just Love It

There’s no doubt about it: A fireplace is one of the best ways to create a cozy feel to any room in your house. No wonder installing a fireplace in the kitchen is trending. “While some may see it as a nod to a ‘puritanical’ style and aesthetic, I can see it becoming even bigger in 2023 as people continue to design and convert their kitchen spaces into gathering places for family and guests,” says Tara Dennis, an interior design and architectural expert at Archie Bolden, a global interiors firm. “People want their kitchen to feel warm and cozy and this is the perfect way to do that.” And, while kitchen fireplaces have been around for years, this trend has skyrocketed over the past three years.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Cabinet Overhaul Helps This ’70s Kitchen Maximize Space and Natural Light

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A few things to love from the ’70s, design-wise? Macrame, rattan, funky patterns — even conversation pits. A few things that certainly aren’t missed from the decade? Orange-toned everything, florescent lighting, and bland laminate countertops.
housebeautiful.com

17 small armchairs to suit compact spaces

Whether you're creating a reading nook, adding a visual accent piece, or need to fill a corner, a small armchair offers a stylish solution. From leather armchairs with an industrial edge to plush tub chairs with rich velvet upholstery, every room in the house could use an extra place to sit.
outsidetheboxmom.com

How Do You Know If It’s Time to Replace Your Kitchen Piping

Are you having trouble with your kitchen piping? Are you noticing frequent clogging or leaks, or worse yet, rusty water coming from the taps?. If so, it might be time to replace your kitchen piping. In this blog post, we will take a look at the signs that your kitchen pipes are in need of replacement and discuss how to choose a reliable pipe replacement service for the job.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $46 Refresh Gives “Cheap-Looking” 1990s Interior Doors a Hint of Vintage Charm

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Beautiful interior doors (think: big, brass knobs, cool paneling, inset windows or mirrors) are some of the building blocks that make up beautiful homes. But even if your house or apartment doesn’t start with great doors, that doesn’t mean you can’t zhuzh them up and make them look a little fancier. You can paint, add trim, add wallpaper, add a decorative film, or even add fabric to boring doors if you choose.
dornob.com

Modern Retro: Home Storage Furniture Design & Decor

Modern retro furniture design can be strangely compelling, almost trapped in time – caught between contemporary forms and classic styles. While these furniture pieces by UntoThisLast are distinctly modern in some regards they definitely also add elements of retro-futurism to current interior designs. Almost like spheres pushes through the...
livingetc.com

10 dreamy bathrooms that prove curtains are the best way to elevate your own space

Are you for bathroom curtains? This is one of the most dividing topics in home decor conversations; their need and functionality often debated strongly on both sides. Many believe that this is a desired design feature, as they help create a spa-like look, along with providing soft privacy. Not to mention that curtains add color, pattern, and even style to a staid space.

