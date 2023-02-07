What happened to that Gays Mills woman arrested for driving 106 MPH in a 30 MPH zone in Coon Valley, Vernon County Wisconsin?

Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Search Warrant Issued For Platteville Residence, 3 People Arrested
The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment located on Lancaster Street in Platteville on Tuesday and 3 people were arrested. As a result of the search warrant , 31 year old Kayla Tetzlaff of Platteville was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail on a probation violation. Tetzlaff will have charges of Possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine, Possession of drug paraphernalia and Maintaining a Drug House, referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office. 25 year old Amber Mitchell of Platteville and 40 year old Sarah O’ Claire of Whitewater were both arrested on outstanding warrants. The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force was assisted at the scene by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Platteville Police Department.
winonaradio.com
Winona County Officials Investigating Shooting at House Near Nodine
(KWNO)- The Winona County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 39000 block of County Road 12. Officers responded to a report of a house being shot at, at 9:10 p.m. on February 9th. Upon investigation, officers found a 9mm bullet inside the home. Officers concluded...
wiproud.com
Wis. daycare accused of neglect, operating without license
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges are filed against a La Crosse County childcare provider accused of neglect. 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor is charged with neglecting a child causing great bodily harm and operating a daycare without a license. According to the criminal complaint, a La Crosse police...
x1071.com
Vehicle Crashes in to Swamp in Crawford County
No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash in Crawford County. At around 8am Saturday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle traffic crash on Highway 131 near Misty Valley Avenue in the Village of Gays Mills. A passerby reported that there was an unoccupied vehicle in a swamp. An investigation determined that 43 year old Aaron Polensky of Gays Mills lost control of his vehicle earlier. The vehicle traveled over a curb, through a fence, and struck some trees before coming to rest in the swamp. The vehicle had severe damage. Polensky left the scene and was later contacted by law enforcement. Polensky was cited for Failure to Notify Police of an Accident, Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway, and Failure to Maintain Control. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Bob’s Towing Service.
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested for drug possession in Viroqua after traffic stop on Jan. 30
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop at the north Kwik Trip in Viroqua on Jan. 30 for possession of drugs. Simon Kleinertz of La Crosse and Hunter Melby of Westby were taken into custody after the Viroqua County Sheriff’s Office stopped their vehicle after receiving a call from a business about a black SUV whose driver was visibly impaired.
winonaradio.com
Three-Vehicle Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- At 6:36 p.m. on February 9 a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61 at Gilmore Avenue in Winona. A Chevy was traveling north bound on Hwy 61 to Gilmore Avenue, a Cadillac was moving southbound on Hwy 61 and a Ford was stopped on Gilmore Avenue, according to MN State Patrol.
news8000.com
Residents evacuated after fire extends to two floors of La Crosse apartment
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- All occupants of a La Crosse apartment building were evacuated Thursday night due to a fire that extended to two floors of the building. Crews responded to 136 Milwaukee Street at 8:19 p.m. Thursday. After quickly extinguishing flames on the first floor, they discovered flames made it to a second-floor apartment.
WEAU-TV 13
Daycare provider accused of child neglect in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A daycare provider is accused of child neglect in La Crosse County. A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of neglecting a child - consequence is great bodily harm and an additional charge of day care provider fail/licensed.
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
x1071.com
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by vehicle in Richland County
A man from Lone Rock died after he was hit by a vehicle in Richland County Tuesday. At approximately 6:45pm, Richland County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on County Highway B just East of the intersection of County Highway BA in the Town of Sylvan. Deputies arrived at the scene minutes after the call was reported to dispatch and were able to render aid to the injured pedestrian, 66 year old Bruce Anderson of Lone Rock until Medical First Responders arrived. Deputies also met with 33 year old Jamie Zinkle of Lone Rock, who was the driver of the vehicle and reported the crash. Zinkle did not show any signs of impairment while speaking with deputies and voluntarily submitted to testing. Anderson was taken to Richland Hospital by Lone Rock EMS for life threatening injuries. Anderson was then taken by Med Flight to UW Madison Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the Technical Reconstruction of the crash as the crash is still under investigation.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheriff: Missing Wisconsin woman died from hypothermia due to environmental exposure
TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin have wrapped up their investigation into the death of a missing woman and now have a cause of death. According to an update provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Felicia Wanna, who was found dead in a rural area of Monroe County, died of hypothermia due to environmental exposure.
news8000.com
Details released in death of Tomah woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
cwbradio.com
Several Arrested After Search Warrant Executed During Jackson County Investigation
An Alma Center man was arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on January 31st, around 9:01am, they searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
wizmnews.com
20-cent drop in gas prices seen around La Crosse area
A surprise at the gas pump in the La Crosse area. The cost of filling up went down about 20 cents a gallon in the last couple of days. The price for regular unleaded at some Kwik Trip stores dropped to $3.09 a gallon by Wednesday morning, and outside La Crosse, prices under $3 have been reported by the Gas Buddy website.
news8000.com
Black River Falls School District staff member on admin. leave for alleged racial comment directed toward student
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A Black River Falls School District staff member is on administrative leave after a video surfaced on Facebook of the instructor allegedly making a racially insensitive comment toward a Native American student. Black River Falls School District Superintendent Shelly Severson told News 8 Now...
wearegreenbay.com
Man fleeing from Wisconsin deputies ingests ‘substantial amount’ of meth during pursuit
HIXTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin was charged with possession after deputies found roughly $2,500-$4,000 worth of meth in his vehicle after an eight-mile pursuit. A Facebook post by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office states that Vong Vang, a 39-year-old from Sparta, was taken into custody...
KMOV
‘You’re Native, right?’ Student says school staff member made racist comment caught on audio
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - A Ho-Chunk student is speaking out after she said a school staff member made a racially derogatory comment toward her. The Black River Falls School District confirms the staff member is currently on administrative leave. The family said change needs to happen because racial...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced, partner threw 700+ grams of meth out car window on 33-mile high-speed chase
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison for distributing a significant amount of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Victor Pennington from Tomah was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, followed by five years of supervised release.
cwbradio.com
More Thank 400 Dairy Farms in Wisconsin Shut Down Last Year
(WMTV) After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said the cows gave more milk than they ever had before. “I think they maybe knew they were going down the road,” Reisinger said.
Comments / 0