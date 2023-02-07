Read full article on original website
Related
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Garden festival, Seafood festival and an Asia festival
Enjoy great food, shopping and live music at the Bonita Springs Seafood & Music Festival. The three-day music lineup includes Fleetwood Max, Christal Shawanda, Billy Rice Band, K-Luv and United Funk Foundation and JP Soars & The Red Hots. From 3-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6...
Matlacha BBQ restaurant hosting free block party
That BBQ Place on Matlacha will host a free community block party tonight, with free food and live music.
Bike Night returned to Cape Coral
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of bikers and people flooded the Southeast 47th Terrace in Cape Coral Saturday night. Bike Night was scheduled for October 2022 but it was pushed back due to Hurricane Ian. The event was back in full swing, inviting locals, vendors, musicians and, of course,...
Edison Food Truck Showdown in Fort Myers
The Food Truck Showdown, part of the annual Edison Festival of Lights, kicked off today at noon in Downtown Fort Myers.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Bonita Springs, Estero
Many more dining options are coming in 2023 to Bonita Springs and Estero. The future venue in Bonita Springs with the best buzz must be Lake Park Diner Bonita Beach, under construction on the south side of Bonita Beach Road west of U.S. 41 and targeted to open this May. The growing brand operated by veteran restaurateur Paul Fleming builds on the original location that launched in 2019 in Naples’ Lake Park neighborhood.
WINKNEWS.com
Three Southwest Florida churches taking part in worldwide Night to Shine event
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:ec8ab117c02d7661ba624d2 Player Element ID: 6320116662112. Night to Shine is an event hosted by churches all around the world. The event’s goal is to celebrate people with special needs. Here...
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: An amazing breakfast at the R’s
There are a lot of great breakfast stops on Marco Island – Red Roosters, Hoots, Doreen’s Cup of Joe, Empire Bagel, Stonewalls, Smith House and so many more. Same with South Naples -- were Hoot’s and Empire also have a home, as well as Skillets, Waffle House, Cracker Barrel and Perkins . And they all have one thing in common, I’ve eaten there at least once and likely several times.
Stereogum
You Blew It! Announce One Night Only Reunion Concert
Florida emo band You Blew It! parted ways shortly after releasing their third and final album, Abendrot. “It’s hard to pinpoint, because it’s been coming on for a while,” Jones told Stereogum in 2017. “I think the creative process got contaminated just by the climate of the band itself. And not only that, I think one more member change would’ve really done us in.” Now, it looks like You Blew It! are set to reunite for one night only — May 12 — at Nice Guy’s Pizza in Cape Coral, Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
South Beach Bar and Grille owners vow to rebuild their beloved restaurant
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:19056cf68163b3aadfa5768e Player Element ID: 6320136813112. Many homes, lives, and businesses were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Some people saw the devastation firsthand, while others watched from afar. One of the...
WINKNEWS.com
64th Annual Hospital Ball to support NCH
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-12:36b2815291bf2db699a3ba7c Player Element ID: 6320267749112. People in Southwest Florida are coming together to support NCH. The 64th annual Hospital Ball was held Saturday night and WINK chief meteorologist Matt...
WINKNEWS.com
City council moves to keep the small-town charm in Naples
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-12:d44b0ebc9e2b8b5b10d436b5 Player Element ID: 6320260667112. Leaders in one Southwest Florida city are cracking down to preserve what people like the most about it. The Naples City Council is concerned...
WINKNEWS.com
Bubble Room returns to selling cakes behind Broadway Palm in Fort Myers
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:f1348210bc9a3b363bce08ec Player Element ID: 6320053615112. The Bubble Room, a popular Captiva Island restaurant since opening in 1979, has been shut down since Sept. 28, when Hurricane Ian flooded the...
WINKNEWS.com
Old Naples Marina building to be demolished, businesses looking for new homes
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:5a1941b7d641182fdec95ca4 Player Element ID: 6320050413112. Revamping a Southwest Florida staple, a project at the Old Naples Marina would replace some longtime businesses with new sights and new sounds. Hurricane...
businessobserverfl.com
Popular national wine bar and eatery expands in SWFL, seeks to hire 100 people
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is opening its second Southwest Florida location, this one in Fort Myers. The new spot for the popular wine bar and eatery, scheduled to open this spring on Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Daniels Parkway, joins a sister location in Naples and is store No. 55 companywide. Other Cooper’s Hawk locations are in Sarasota and Tampa.
Naples man who rescued cat during Hurricane Ian given ‘Animaltarian’ award
NAPLES, Fl. (WBBH) — A man that put his life on the line to save a cat that was trapped in Hurricane Ian’s rising storm surge was awarded the Naples Humane Society Animaltarian Award. As the storm surge rushed on to Bonita Beach on September 28, a cat...
Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, Florida
After being destroyed by Hurricane Ian, this new bar is set to open soon. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is no stranger to adversity. His restaurant was demolished in September of 2022 thanks to Hurricane Ian ripping through Times Square in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Horse stolen from Southwest Florida Horse Rescue
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:dd5a91e590b889d1336d08fc Player Element ID: 6320116870112. A 900-pound rescue horse was taken from his home at the Southwest Florida Horse Rescue near Babcock Ranch. Whiskey the horse has been missing...
Mysuncoast.com
Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire at a home in Englewood on Sunday morning. The fire happened around 7:45 a.m. at a mobile home on San Casa Drive. Officials say two adults and five children are the occupants of the residence. They are all safe, but their home been completely destroyed.
WINKNEWS.com
Junkanoo Below Deck opens on Fort Myers Beach
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:e9fb5ebb3e1f1c7fa15f04ec Player Element ID: 6319995382112. The rebuild process is ongoing all over Southwest Florida, and on Wednesday, Junkanoo, a hot spot on Fort Myers Beach, opened its doors again...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Uline to host hiring event for more than 100 positions at new Naples branch
A daylong hiring event this Saturday intends to fill more than 100 positions at the new Naples branch of Uline, a major shipping supply distribution company. Uline invites applicants to visit its recently completed 915,750-square-foot warehouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3830 Uline Drive, near the Paradise Coast Sports Complex off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard. In advance of attending the hiring event, interested individuals are encouraged to pre-register by clicking here to secure an interview slot, but walk-ins are still welcomed. Candidates selected for interviews will be contacted to confirm their interview time. The family-owned company with 9,000 employees across 13 branch locations is known for its same-day shipping of more than 40,000 items for shipping, packaging and industrial use.
Comments / 4