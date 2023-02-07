Florida emo band You Blew It! parted ways shortly after releasing their third and final album, Abendrot. “It’s hard to pinpoint, because it’s been coming on for a while,” Jones told Stereogum in 2017. “I think the creative process got contaminated just by the climate of the band itself. And not only that, I think one more member change would’ve really done us in.” Now, it looks like You Blew It! are set to reunite for one night only — May 12 — at Nice Guy’s Pizza in Cape Coral, Florida.

