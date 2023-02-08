Read full article on original website
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
Bee yard inspector needed in Columbiana and Mahoning counties
The inspector who checks bee yards every year in Mahoning and Columbiana Counties has just stepped down, so the state needs to find a new inspector.
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
A cookie chain store with locations throughout Ohio is coming to Boardman.
WFMJ.com
Valley leaders and first responders review safety plans to prepare for derailments
Since the East Palestine train derailment, there's a new fear in the minds of city leaders, as they count the number of railroad crossings and acknowledge Norfolk Southern train routes running through neighborhoods across the Mahoning Valley. Several surrounding communities said it's an "eye-opener," as Norfolk Southern's train route runs...
27 First News
Warmest winter on record? Our rank so far this winter.
(WKBN) – This winter has been warm throughout eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. We are currently working our way through the top ten list of warmest winters on record in Youngstown, Ohio. This article was put together on February 10, 2023, and from this date, there are only 18...
WFMJ.com
Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment
A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
Residents discuss health concerns amid return home
We talked to multiple people from East Palestine. No matter what officials are saying, people are hesitant to come back home. This is also affecting some people just outside of town too.
Ohio and Pa. stores on latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Bed Bath & Beyond stores within driving distance of the Valley are on the latest list of stores that are closing.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Update on air testing after being told folks in the former no go zone are safe to go home, East Palestine. Although people were told it's safe to go home, some residents are still worried about how safe their homes really are. Ohio's Governor gathered experts to answer residents questions.
Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
Evan Lambert was held for about five hours before being released from jail.
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
The display included a Confederate Flag background with photos on it.
Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment
They are making the most out of the situation.
WFMJ.com
Joint statement on end of East Palestine evacuation
NOTE: Below is a media statement issued by Ohio and Pennsylvania:. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, East Palestine Fire Chief and Incident Commander Keith Drabick, and local, state, and federal officials representing both states announced today that evacuated residents in and around East Palestine can now safely return home.
Youngstown takes first step toward new police dept., fire station
If everything goes as planned, the new building will be built on some land that the city owns over on the North Side.
3 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
Not devastating, it was an accident, auto dealer says of East Palestine train derailment
The train derailment was an experience it will never forget.
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m.
Some in East Palestine struggling to adjust back to normal
Even as people return to East Palestine, mental health experts say it's OK to like things are still far from normal.
Ohio mayor furious with Norfolk Southern after train derailment: 'We’re going to hold their feet to the fire'
An Ohio mayor said he would hold a rail operator accountable following a derailment of a train hauling chemicals that led to the evacuation of residents in his village.
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
Even though North Lima is a little more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, Amanda Breshears said the smell caused her eyes to water when she went to let her dog out. She believes it could be the reason why her birds are now dead.
