ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Warmest winter on record? Our rank so far this winter.

(WKBN) – This winter has been warm throughout eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. We are currently working our way through the top ten list of warmest winters on record in Youngstown, Ohio. This article was put together on February 10, 2023, and from this date, there are only 18...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment

A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Update on air testing after being told folks in the former no go zone are safe to go home, East Palestine. Although people were told it's safe to go home, some residents are still worried about how safe their homes really are. Ohio's Governor gathered experts to answer residents questions.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Joint statement on end of East Palestine evacuation

NOTE: Below is a media statement issued by Ohio and Pennsylvania:. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, East Palestine Fire Chief and Incident Commander Keith Drabick, and local, state, and federal officials representing both states announced today that evacuated residents in and around East Palestine can now safely return home.
EAST PALESTINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy