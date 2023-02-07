ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Commercial Dispatch

Lawmaker: Power struggle is ‘decapitation’ of Black-run city

JACKSON — Black lawmakers in Mississippi are denouncing efforts by the majority-white and Republican-led state Legislature to grab power from the majority-Black and Democratic-led capital city of Jackson. “The actions being taken by our legislative leadership amount to a symbolic decapitation of Black elected leadership,” Democratic Sen. John Horhn...
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi House OKs court with unelected judges in Jackson

JACKSON — The Republican-controlled Mississippi House on Tuesday passed a bill to create a new court district in part of the capital city of Jackson with judges who would be appointed rather than elected. Black Democrats pushed back vociferously against House Bill 1020 during a nearly five-hour debate, arguing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tennessee Senate OKs bill that would restrict drag shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation Thursday designed to restrict where certain drag shows can take place, marking the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. The bill is slightly different...
TENNESSEE STATE
Biden warns of GOP plans for Medicare, Social Security cuts

WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden suggested that Republicans want to slash Medicare and Social Security, the GOP howls of protest during his State of the Union address showcased a striking apparent turnaround for the party that built a brand for years trying to do just that. Biden is...
WISCONSIN STATE

