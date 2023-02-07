Read full article on original website
Other Editors: Lawmakers kill two critical bills that fought government overreach
Two important bills that would fight against government overreach died early in this legislative session without so much as a vote in committee. One bill would have banned no-knock warrants. The other bill would have ensured that the Legislature’s actions remained open to the people it serves. Both of...
Lawmaker: Power struggle is ‘decapitation’ of Black-run city
JACKSON — Black lawmakers in Mississippi are denouncing efforts by the majority-white and Republican-led state Legislature to grab power from the majority-Black and Democratic-led capital city of Jackson. “The actions being taken by our legislative leadership amount to a symbolic decapitation of Black elected leadership,” Democratic Sen. John Horhn...
Mississippi House OKs court with unelected judges in Jackson
JACKSON — The Republican-controlled Mississippi House on Tuesday passed a bill to create a new court district in part of the capital city of Jackson with judges who would be appointed rather than elected. Black Democrats pushed back vociferously against House Bill 1020 during a nearly five-hour debate, arguing...
Tennessee Senate OKs bill that would restrict drag shows
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation Thursday designed to restrict where certain drag shows can take place, marking the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. The bill is slightly different...
Biden warns of GOP plans for Medicare, Social Security cuts
WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden suggested that Republicans want to slash Medicare and Social Security, the GOP howls of protest during his State of the Union address showcased a striking apparent turnaround for the party that built a brand for years trying to do just that. Biden is...
