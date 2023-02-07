Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Red Cross looks to triple its volunteer numbers
Imagine a fire ravaging your home. Everyone makes it out alive, but the structure and most of your possessions are lost. You are left wondering where you will go and what will happen next. Then a hand reaches out and places itself on your shoulder. A voice says, “It’s going...
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: Templeton joins LINK as project manager
Elizabeth Templeton has joined the Golden Triangle Development LINK as its new project manager. In her new role, Templeton will work directly with Vice President of Economic Development Betsy Young and Chief Executive Officer Joe Max Higgins in industrial recruitment, workforce development and business retention and expansion. She will also complete all requests for information and perform demographic, infrastructure, marketing and grant research.
Commercial Dispatch
Slimantics: Capitalizing Columbus
On Wednesday, Rep. Chad McMahan (R, Guntown) offered an amendment to a bill that would move the state capital from Jackson to Tupelo, which is a few miles south of Guntown. He had intended the amendment to be a joke. Instead, other House members blew up like puffer fish, offended by McMahan’s attempt at humor. The amendment was quickly defeated, and the serious business of destroying the city of Jackson resumed.
Commercial Dispatch
Second assistant chief added to CPD
Change is coming to the command structure at Columbus Police Department, with the establishment of a second assistant chief position. City Attorney Jeff Turnage, speaking Wednesday morning at a post-council-meeting press conference at City Hall, said CPD would have two assistant chiefs going forward as part of new Chief Joseph Daughtry’s reorganization of the department.
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: Is Armstrong Middle School an afterthought?
Everybody had a “junk drawer” in their home, a place to stash away odds and ends that may or may not be of some use at some point. Unless that junk drawer happens to be a school that taxpayers and the school district have invested $3.6 million to renovate.
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County Marriages and Divorces, Jan. 2023
Taquatta Gardner Harris and Tiaquontiss Quontez Harris; Jan. 3. Mary Lucielle Hill Williamson and Vester Ray Williamson; Jan. 20.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville building permits: Jan. 31-Feb. 7
■ Buff City Soap; 661 Hwy. 12 W.; electrical; Bobby Anderson. ■ Not Listed; 500 Russell St.; construction; Donald Crabtree. ■ Starkville Country Club; 1800 S. Montgomery; renovation; Jonathan Byrum. ■ Mary C. Giffin; 100 Oakapple Court; pool construction; Cory Botts. ■ Betty Smiley Roberson; 505 Carver Drive; mechanical; Shannon...
Commercial Dispatch
Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt
WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
Commercial Dispatch
19th year of Starkville Rotary Classic Rodeo draws 333 contestants from 23 states
STARKVILLE — On Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Horse Park sat empty with the ghost of rodeo future whispering into the air of what is to come — excitement as a cowboy hangs on to his bull for eight long seconds, laughter as the night’s barrelman entertains the crowd and neighs from the horses locked in on their next target.
Commercial Dispatch
Teens lead officers on miles-long chase across Oktibbeha
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — A group of teens led law enforcement on a wild ride across the county Saturday morning. Six of the juveniles are in custody, facing charges ranging from auto burglary and felony fleeing to armed robbery, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson told The Dispatch. A seventh juvenile has been identified but is still at large. All are males.
Commercial Dispatch
Rollie Frye
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Rollie Clayton Frye, 90, died Feb. 8, 2023, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Ben Vernon officiating. Burial will follow at Fulton Bridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville Academy falls short in MAIS Class 5A North State quarterfinals
MENDENHALL — Starkville Academy lost to Simpson Academy in boys and girls basketball in the MAIS Class 5A North State quarterfinals on Wednesday night. The girls team lost, 54-41, while the boys team fell 49-33. With the losses, the Volunteers will not be advancing to the MAIS Class 5A...
Commercial Dispatch
SEC baseball coaches pick Ole Miss fourth, Mississippi State seventh in West division
Defending national champion Ole Miss has been picked to finish fourth in its SEC West division this season. Conference coaches released their preseason projections Thursday and say LSU will win the league championship. The regular season starts Feb. 17 with Ole Miss at home against Delaware and 2021 national champion...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville boys win MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 championship in dominant fashion
STARKVILLE — The Jackets were ready for revenge. Last season, Starkville boys basketball and Tupelo faced off in the MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 championship on the Golden Wave’s home floor, and the Yellow Jackets walked away with heads held low. That night, nearly a year to the...
Commercial Dispatch
Rylan Griffen, Mark Sears lift No. 3 Alabama over rival Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Rylan Griffen and Mark Sears were the only Alabama players hitting their 3-point shots, and it was just enough. Griffen scored 16 points, Sears added 15, and No. 3 Alabama held off a big challenge from its in-state rival, beating Auburn 77-69 on Saturday. The Crimson...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy boys soccer prepares for first-round playoff clash with Pillow Academy
STARKVILLE — Last time Starkville Academy boys soccer and Pillow Academy faced off, it came off the backs of a brutal 8-0 defeat for the Vols on the road. The Volunteers were trying to find their identity early in the season, and the Mustangs, for better or worse, steamrolled them and sent a statement out, but in early January, the pressure was put back on Pillow.
Commercial Dispatch
Noxubee County girls down Amory, advance to championship game
AMORY – Everything flowed nicely for the Noxubee County girls basketball team Thursday afternoon. A dominant offensive performance for the Tigers helped them take a 51-29 win over Amory, propelling them to another shot at competing in the MHSAA Class 3A, Region 4 championship game. “We basically wanted to...
Commercial Dispatch
Will Friend, Mike Schmidt ready to lead offensive line, tight ends on Zach Arnett’s Mississippi State staff
STARKVILLE — Two offensive line coaches? In this economy?. It might be unusual, but Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett saw the chance to double up on the Bulldogs’ O-line and ran with it. Arnett hired Will Friend from Auburn as MSU’s new offensive line coach, while Syracuse...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State softball loses two straight at Paradise Classic after 3-0 start
MSU (3-2) lost 2-0 to the Hawkeyes and 1-0 to the Seawolves at the Florida Atlantic Paradise Classic in Boca Raton, Florida. The Bulldogs allowed all three runs on two-out errors by third baseman Paige Cook — an overthrow at first base to plate two runs in the Iowa game and a fielding error against Stony Brook to score the game’s lone run.
Commercial Dispatch
Projecting Mississippi State baseball’s 2023 opening day lineup
STARKVILLE — Baseball season is fast approaching. Mississippi State gets its 2023 season underway Feb. 17 against VMI at Dudy Noble Field, the start of a three-game series with the Keydets. The Bulldogs will be looking to put some distance between them and their last-place finish in the Southeastern...
