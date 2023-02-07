Read full article on original website
Prison for Lima man who threatened judge
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of threatening Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser who was sentenced to community control will spend three years in prison for violating the conditions of his probation Friday. Ronald Collins, 50, convicted of third-degree felony retaliation and fourth-degree felony attempted retaliation,...
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Francis W. Saxton was sentenced to a minimum of four years and a maximum of six years in prison on one count of possession of fentanyl-related compound. .Joshua R. D....
Juergen Waldick sworn in as Ohio Third District Court of Appeals judge
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Changes happening in Ohio's Third District Court of Appeals as long-time Allen County prosecutor Juergen Waldick is sworn in as the court's newest judge. It was a packed house as the oath of office was given that shifted Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick from in front of the bench, to a place on the bench of Ohio's Third District Court of Appeals.
Destiny Caldwell takes oath of office as Allen County interim prosecutor
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Commissioners appointed an interim prosecutor today to fill the vacancy left by Judge Waldick. Interim prosecutor Destiny Caldwell took her oath of office after over a decade of experience in a variety of positions in the legal field. She became licensed to practice law in 2008 and has served as a prosecutor for over twelve years. She has worked in juvenile, appellate, municipal, and common pleas courts. She also served as chief assistant to Juergen Waldick during his tenure as Allen County Prosecutor. Caldwell says she is honored to be able to be the voice for victims in Allen County.
Jamal Pirani indicted for making threatening statements to Van Wert police officers
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The man who was arrested for allegedly making threatening statements to Van Wert police officers has been indicted by a grand jury. 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony of the third degree. He was arraigned this week and pleaded not guilty to the charge, bond was set at $100,000. Van Wert Sheriff's deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert Police officers on January 25th. Pirani is scheduled to have a hearing later this month.
Allen County Sheriff's Office releases details on two narcotics-related search warrants in Lima
2/10/23 3:15 PM Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics-related search warrant at 973 W. Wayne St. Lima, Allen County, Ohio. During the search...
Court News from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court For February 8, 2023
Joseph Mohr, 46, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 2/22/23 @ 8:00 a.m. Christopher Spanos, 53, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F1 – released on surety bond with electronic house arrest; pre-trial set for 3/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Lima Municipal Court records, Feb. 2-8
Jeremy McNeal, 30, of Lima, pleaded no contest to found guilty of no ol. Sentence: 30 days jail. 28 days suspended. $150 fine. Ronalda F. Fields, 49, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Gary B. Gessel, 44, of Lima, pleaded no...
Lima man gets 7 years for assault
LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to seven years in prison for felonious assault on Thursday. Marcus Irvine, 27, was originally charged with kidnapping — a first degree felony — and second-degree felonious assault, but agreed to plea to the assault charge if the state dismissed the first count.
Lima man in custody after attempted child abduction
LIMA — An attempted child abduction was foiled earlier this week, according to a release issued Friday by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, at approximately 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, the American Township Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Sandpiper Street, Lima in response to a report of a 4-year-old child being abducted from a residence. When officers arrived, they found Deron A. Perkins, 31, of Lima sitting on the sidewalk tightly holding the child and refusing to let go.
Wanter Persons for the week ending in 2-12-2023
Crime Stoppers- Wanted persons for week ending on 02-12-2023. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip/ information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page.
Upcoming clinic wants to assist eligible individuals with sealing of records and expungement
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are finding it difficult to find employment or a place to live due to a conviction on your record, you may want to attend an upcoming clinic. In an effort to improve the quality of life for eligible individuals that have a criminal record, the City of Lima is teaming up with local agencies to provide a "sealing of records and expungement clinic". The J Williamson Law Firm is heading it up and encourages individuals looking to have their record cleared to apply for the clinic to see if they qualify.
Celina man arrested for meth possession
CELINA — A Celina man was arrested Wednesday for possession of methamphetamine after a search warrant was executed at his home. According to a press release, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office obtained the warrant on information from an out of state sheriff’s office. At the home of Michael Gillis, 36, detectives found drugs that tested positive for methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
79-year-old wife allegedly stabbed by husband in Shelby Co., initial reports say
A 79-year-old woman was stabbed late Friday night and suffered wounds on her neck, cheek, chest, and right hand.
Tip from an out-of-state sheriff's office leads to the arrest of a Celina man
CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A Celina man was arrested after Mercer County Sheriff's detectives got a tip from another state. 36-year-old Michael Gillis has been charged with possession of methamphetamine after deputies issued a search warrant at his Celina home. Detectives were acting on a tip about Gillis from an out-of-state sheriff's office.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
Man arrested after Celina drug bust
Detectives arrested Gillis without incident, the sheriff's office said. He is currently being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility until bond is set.
Mercer County Sheriff announces extra patrols after receiving numerous traffic complaints
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported today that his office has been receiving numerous complaints of traffic violations occurring throughout Mercer County. Deputies have been doing extra patrol in these high complaint areas, looking for traffic violations such as speeding, running stop signs, and driver inattention. Sheriff Grey explains that the Sheriff’s Office has received grant monies for traffic enforcement and deputies will be assigned to focus their efforts in these areas.
