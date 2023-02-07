LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are finding it difficult to find employment or a place to live due to a conviction on your record, you may want to attend an upcoming clinic. In an effort to improve the quality of life for eligible individuals that have a criminal record, the City of Lima is teaming up with local agencies to provide a "sealing of records and expungement clinic". The J Williamson Law Firm is heading it up and encourages individuals looking to have their record cleared to apply for the clinic to see if they qualify.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO