Panhandle, TX

9 Most Dangerous Places In Texas After Dark

They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
TEXAS STATE
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
Bills filed to bring red light cameras to a full stop in Texas

LEON VALLEY, Texas – San Antonio state legislators are trying to pump the brakes on the last of the state’s red light cameras, most of which are in Bexar County. Rep. Philip Cortez (D-San Antonio) and Sen. Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio) have filed identical bills in the Texas House and Senate to void any remaining contracts that violate the 2019 ban on the controversial cameras. Cortez filed the same bill in the 2021 legislative session, but it never made it to the House floor for a vote.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help

American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
TEXAS STATE
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Front License Plates in Texas?

Since this is not New Mexico which only requires a back license plate on cars in their state, is it illegal to drive in Texas without a front license plate?. Texas requires that any vehicle must have a front license plate with the exception of road tractors, motorcycles, trailers, and semitrailers.
TEXAS STATE
Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
TEXAS STATE
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
TEXAS STATE
10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About

Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
TEXAS STATE
Hay supply near 50-year low, as prices spike

Hay supplies remain short and prices continue to rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed herds through winter, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The 2022 drought and subsequent poor hay production resulted in stressed hay supplies going into winter, according to AgriLife Extension specialists. Those short hay supplies and demand have now pushed hay bale prices toward record high prices.
TEXAS STATE
Where In Texas Are Hidden Camaras Legally Allowed?

It seems to be a fact of modern life. We all assume we're on camera whenever we're in a public place. It is almost as if George Orwell's vision of the future portrayed in his classic novel "1984" has come true. In Texas, hidden cameras, and video recording without sound...
TEXAS STATE
Amarillo, TX
