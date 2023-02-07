Read full article on original website
9 Most Dangerous Places In Texas After Dark
They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
Texas witness photographs saucer-shaped object with four bright lights
A Texas witness at Haslet reported watching and photographing a saucer-shaped object with four lights at 7:20 p.m. on March 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How Many Memorial Highways Are In Texas? Here’s Your Answer.
One of the best parts about road trips is getting to see all of the random landmarks and giant prairie dogs that are along the way. You know the billboards I'm talking about. "See the world's largest squirrel!" it blares in your face. Those things are relatively easy to spot....
Only the Filthy Rich Are Allowed to Live in These 10 Texas Cities
Unless you've got pockets deeper than the Gulf of Mexico, you won't be calling any of these cities home. Texas is riddled with affluent areas that cater to the wealthiest in the state. When average homes start at one million dollars you know you are in a filthy rich area....
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Fill up for Less: Texas Drivers Can Enjoy 25 Cent Discount per Gallon on Gas Tomorrow
Great news for drivers in Texas tomorrow as we celebrate Circle K Fuel Day. The company is offering a significant discount to "keep Texas customers moving towards their savings goals this year."
KSAT 12
Bills filed to bring red light cameras to a full stop in Texas
LEON VALLEY, Texas – San Antonio state legislators are trying to pump the brakes on the last of the state’s red light cameras, most of which are in Bexar County. Rep. Philip Cortez (D-San Antonio) and Sen. Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio) have filed identical bills in the Texas House and Senate to void any remaining contracts that violate the 2019 ban on the controversial cameras. Cortez filed the same bill in the 2021 legislative session, but it never made it to the House floor for a vote.
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Front License Plates in Texas?
Since this is not New Mexico which only requires a back license plate on cars in their state, is it illegal to drive in Texas without a front license plate?. Texas requires that any vehicle must have a front license plate with the exception of road tractors, motorcycles, trailers, and semitrailers.
Cheap Family Fun, And A Deal With The Devil, In Borger, TX
It seems the price of everything has skyrocketed. Rent, eggs, gas, you name it. Having small children, it seems like a never ending quest to find entertaining activities that won't cause my wallet some kind of irreparable harm. Enter Borger, TX; where you can find a fun night out for...
Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas
Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About
Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
Stupid Things People Ask When They Hear You’re From Texas
There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked by people when they find out I am from Texas. "Do you have an oil well...
This List Of The Most Common Food Chains In Texas Might Surprise You
Whataburger fans, brace yourselves!
Fredericksburg Standard
Hay supply near 50-year low, as prices spike
Hay supplies remain short and prices continue to rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed herds through winter, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The 2022 drought and subsequent poor hay production resulted in stressed hay supplies going into winter, according to AgriLife Extension specialists. Those short hay supplies and demand have now pushed hay bale prices toward record high prices.
Like Reality Shows? It Doesn’t Get Realer Than Amarillo Traffic Cams.
Look, I'm a total junkie for strange and obscure things. I love finding stuff that most people don't know about or realize, yet somehow give you so much info on something that it becomes part of a daily routine. I think I've found just the thing, and it'll help you...
Where In Texas Are Hidden Camaras Legally Allowed?
It seems to be a fact of modern life. We all assume we're on camera whenever we're in a public place. It is almost as if George Orwell's vision of the future portrayed in his classic novel "1984" has come true. In Texas, hidden cameras, and video recording without sound...
Texas Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according to a family member. As noted in his obituary as released by his most recent law firm, […]
