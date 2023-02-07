ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Futurism

Microsoft Appears to Have Accidentally Launched New Bing With ChatGPT Functionality

After reports that Microsoft had plans to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot into its Bing search engine, we may have now gotten an unintentional sneak peek. According to The Verge, it appears an early version of the chatbot integration accidentally went live on Bing, before disappearing almost as quickly as it cropped up.
Apple Insider

Google & Microsoft gearing up for AI chatbot market battle

Microsoft announced an event on Tuesday minutes after Google introduced its ChatGPT rival "Bard," in what could be the Redmond giant's attempt to fire back in the AI chatbot market. On Monday, Google confirmed...
aiexpress.io

The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’

The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
Android Authority

How to clear Google Play Store cache and data

Clearing the Play Store cache and data is the same as any other Android app. The Google Play Store is the heart and soul of Android devices. It’s where you get apps and games, and apps and games define your experience. However, sometimes the Play Store likes to act up. Deleting the app’s cache and data is a common troubleshooting step in these types of instances. We’ll show you how to clear Google Play Store cache and data.
Android Police

Google's adding a new SafeSearch mode to protect you from what you can never unsee

Google Search users will likely be familiar with the engine's SafeSearch filtering that removes results containing violent, sexually explicit, or otherwise not-safe-for-children content — including on devices meant to be used by the whole family. Still, even if you've turned off SafeSearch because you think you can handle what's out there, there are some situations you can't predict where you'd still rather have it do its job. Google's making sure that happens with a new toggle out soon.
CNET

Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Is a Fast Way to Clear Junk Files

Your Android phone's web browser may be filled with tons of data, including files you don't need to keep. Much of that data -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- gets stored as part of the cookies and cache. This data can be helpful for websites you visit, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Android Police

How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Instagram’s founders’ new app, another Twitter rival, Biden admin criticizes app stores

The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to the latest “State of Mobile” report by data.ai (previously App Annie). However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
makeuseof.com

How to Automatically Delete Cookies in Chrome, Firefox, and Edge

Cookies are browsing data sent by websites for your browser to store. Such data is kept for saving site browsing preferences, login details, and ad-targeting purposes. Tracking cookies are the ones for which the EU has established cookie-permission website legislation. However, tracking cookies remain less regulated in the USA.
Ars Technica

Google and Mozilla are working on iOS browsers that break current App Store rules

Companies like Google, Mozilla, and Microsoft have versions of their web browsers on Apple's iOS and iPadOS App Stores, but these versions come with a big caveat: The App Store rules require them to use Safari's WebKit rendering engine rather than the engines those browsers use in other operating systems.
TechCrunch

Google winds down feature that put playable podcasts directly in search results

The disappearance was first spotted by Podnews.net, which noted in January that searches for podcasts no longer returned any play buttons or links to Google Podcasts itself. When they tested the feature by searching for “history podcasts” they were only provided with a list of shows alongside links to podcast reviews, Apple Podcast pages and other places to stream.
TechSpot

Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
Interesting Engineering

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Bing model ‘more powerful’ than ChatGPT

Right on the heels of Google announcing Artificial Intelligence chatbot Bard, Microsoft has beefed up its search engine Bing with the latest AI sensation, OpenAI's ChatGPT. "Search has remained the same since the last major inflection," Microsoft corporate VP Yusuf Mehdi said at the event on Tuesday announcing the update, adding that "the user experience is the same as 20 years ago."
The Oregonian

ChatGPT-like tech coming to Microsoft search engine Bing

Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against other tech companies in capitalizing...
BGR.com

11 hidden tricks on the Google homepage that have nothing to do with search

Google Search is how most people navigate the web. We are always searching for something, regardless of the device we’re using, and Google Search is our default search engine most of the time. But Google’s homepage is also home to a few hidden tricks. We’ll highlight a few exciting examples below, which you should try yourself.

