Earth’s altering local weather poses an elevated threat of drought because of world warming. Since 1880, the worldwide temperature has elevated 1.01 °C. Since 1993, sea ranges have risen 102.5 millimeters. Since 2002, the land ice sheets in Antarctica have been shedding mass at a fee of 151.0 billion metric tons per yr. In 2022, the Earth’s environment comprises greater than 400 elements per million of carbon dioxide, which is 50% greater than it had in 1750. Whereas these numbers may appear faraway from our each day lives, the Earth has been warming at an unprecedented fee over the previous 10,000 years [1].

