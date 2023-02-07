Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on February 8th 2023 at 11:52 PM the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a snowmobile crash with injury on the Paul Bunyan Trail, Shingobee Township, rural Walker, MN. Deputies and responders arrived in the area of the scene where the victim had been transported and learned that an adult male, age 51, of Chaska, MN, had been operating an Artic Cat XF1100 snowmobile when it had left the trail striking trees. The victim was treated on scene and transported to a hospital in Fargo, ND, with serious injury. Assisting on scene were Hackensack Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and Air Care.

CASS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO