Free frozen meals for Crow Wing County seniors age 60 and older will be distributed in the parking lot of Salem Lutheran Church located at 21276 Archibald Road in Deerwood on Monday, Feb, 20, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud’s Senior Dining program.

CROW WING COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO