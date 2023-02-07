Read full article on original website
Lady Tigers suffer district Loss to Santa Fe Indian School Saturday
The Lady Tigers hosted the Lady Braves from Santa Fe Indian School Saturday afternoon February 11, 2023 for a district game that went sadly wrong for both the JV and varsity teams. The Jv game started out close but didn’t take long before the Lady Braves had started to expand...
PHOTOS: Snow showers cover eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them […]
Frigid start, milder afternoon as clouds increase
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to mainly clear skies and very cold temps! Temps are below 0° once again for the northern mountains! So bundle up this morning. At least we’ll warm up a solid 10-15° this afternoon as we turn our winds around from the west/southwest. This will give us some moisture and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will reach near 50° for Santa Fe, lower 50s for the ABQ metro, and upper 50s for southeastern NM. It’ll be a much warmer Sunday morning as well with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be the warmest day of the week with highs approaching 70° near Roswell and near 60° for Albuquerque with more sun than clouds.
Milder start, great looking Sunday ahead
Good Sunday morning everyone! Temps are a solid 10-15° warmer than yesterday morning. A couple of light sprinkles are possible in the East Mountains, otherwise we’ll clear out from west to east today. Enjoy the day, since it’ll be the warmest day in the forecast. High temps will reach 60° in the Rio Grande Valley, near 70° close to Roswell/Carlsbad and in the middle 50s for Santa Fe. Clouds increase late tonight as a powerful storm moves over the desert southwest.
Steady snow east, windy and cold Thursday
A quick moving snow maker is bringing a couple inches of snow to northeast New Mexico. Johnson and Bartlett Passes are impacted this afternoon with closures near Clayton and also east of Clines Corners from several accidents. So use caution this afternoon and avoid travel if possible east. Otherwise, it’s dry and breezy for central and western NM. Wind speeds are 15-25 mph with gusts 35-40 mph throughout the day. Bundle up since wind chills will feel well below freezing too! The snow showers will continue pushing south later today before clearing out for the evening commute.
Winter storm impacting eastern New Mexico
A winter storm is impacting eastern New Mexico this afternoon. The winter storm has caused several major road closings and has forced several schools to dismiss students early. Interstate 40 between Clines Corners and Santa Rosa has been closed as emergency crews respond to several crashes caused by winter weather...
13-year-old charged for shooting man in Santa Fe
A man in his 30s was shot last weekend, and police announced an arrest in relation to the crime.
Crash Injures Two Children in Santa Cruz
Two children were injured in Santa Cruz Friday morning when a pickup truck crashed into the adobe exterior wall of La Iglesia De Santa Cruz De La Cañada church, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 a.m. when the Ford pickup truck smashed into the church wall on...
Man arrested in Santa Fe murder case from November 2022
The suspect was taken to Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center and charged with murder alongside other crimes.
Turquoise miner keeps family business alive in Madrid
"Sometimes, you'll get magic pockets where you find one, and then you'll find another, and another," said Trading Bird Gallery Owner Riana Newman Peaker.
Photos show car involved in hitting, killing Santa Fe pedestrian
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Santa Fe are hoping someone can help identify a driver in a red sedan accused in a deadly hit and run crash earlier this month. The crash happened on St. Francis Drive south of Cerrillos Road, between Cordova and Alta Vista streets, killing 58-year-old Bernadette Martinez. Investigators say around […]
Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe | Shopping mall in New Mexico
The Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe is an outdoor shopping mall owned by CBRE Group in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The shopping center is the sole outlet mall for the state of New Mexico, and one of three malls within the city. The Santa Fe Factory Outlets was curated by...
Mel Gibson Tried To Pee On Las Vegas Strip, Busted For Murder: Metro
Using Las Vegas Boulevard as a bathroom is not a good idea. It’s an even worse idea when you’re wanted on a murder charge. But that’s exactly what 52 year old Mel Gibson did on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Metro says their...
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town New Mexico
Taos is a tiny town in northern New Mexico that’s home to fewer than 7,000 people, many of them artists and creative souls inspired by the nearby Sangre de Cristo Mountains. If you find yourself in this historic town, be sure to swing by Doc Martin’s, one small-town restaurant in New Mexico that’s serving up some of the best Southwestern meals in the state.
