Announcing DoorDash’s Newest Brand Campaign “We Get Groceries” Debuting During the Big Game. Today, we announced the launch of our new campaign, “We Get Groceries,” debuting during the Big Game for the first time with a :30 TV spot airing on Sunday, February 12. The new campaign is the first to highlight DoorDash’s wide grocery selection of beloved local and national favorites, our best-in-class support and flexibility, and savings for DashPass members. DoorDash’s mission is to make the best of every local neighborhood available to consumers on-demand, with this campaign broadening awareness of the value we provide in grocery, from the weekly stock up to the last-minute ingredients needed for dinner tonight.

10 HOURS AGO