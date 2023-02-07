ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Shore News Network

Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge

PEMBERTON, NJ – A Browns Mills man who stabbed a Pemberton police officer in January has been set free by a judge following his pre-trial hearing, in accordance with New Jersey’s Bail Reform Act. Chief Jay Watters said prosecutors sought to keep Alfred Desole behind bars, but learned that the suspect who stabbed a police officer had already been released. Pemberton Township Police Department officers were stabbed in the line of duty on January 26th, 2023. At the time of the incident, the officer was working a plain-clothes detail in Browns Mills in Pemberton Township. As reported on social media, The post Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning

Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

lnnnews.com

Brick Gets New Police Chief

Brick has welcomed a new chief of police. Dave Forrester became only the fourth chief to lead the department, following the retirement of James Riccio last week. On Tuesday, James Riccio finished his final day as chief and was honored with a walkout attended by about 200 people, including members of the township's police department, all four Brick Township fire companies and law enforcement from around Ocean County and New Jersey.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

PSEG Worker Killed, Suspect Dead

An employee at PSEG was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently committed suicide in Franklin Township, authorities said. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, according to the Somerset County prosecutor. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7 a.m.,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Stafford Police Warn Residents About Distract and Grab Thefts in Area

STAFFORD - The Stafford Township Police Department released the following information for residents: We have recently been receiving reports of "Distract & Grab" Thefts in our area. Please, be aware of your surroundings, and educate yourself and your loved ones on how to protect yourselves from being a victim to these crimes.  “Distract and Grab” Thefts – What they are and how to protect yourself! A “distract and grab” theft is a method of crime used by thieves, typically targeting shoppers or victims who are alone.  The theft can happen in a variety of places, often a grocery store, retail store, or in...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

