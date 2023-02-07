Read full article on original website
Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge
PEMBERTON, NJ – A Browns Mills man who stabbed a Pemberton police officer in January has been set free by a judge following his pre-trial hearing, in accordance with New Jersey’s Bail Reform Act. Chief Jay Watters said prosecutors sought to keep Alfred Desole behind bars, but learned that the suspect who stabbed a police officer had already been released. Pemberton Township Police Department officers were stabbed in the line of duty on January 26th, 2023. At the time of the incident, the officer was working a plain-clothes detail in Browns Mills in Pemberton Township. As reported on social media, The post Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge appeared first on Shore News Network.
6 Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized Following Police Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Six more people have been arrested following yet another police investigation in Atlantic City. On Thursday, the Atlantic City Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance operations in the areas of the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue and the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Atlantic Avenue. Police...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Sentenced For Fatal 2020 Hotel Shooting
An Atlantic City man has been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting at a hotel in the city in the summer of 2020. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Thursday, 25-year-old Keshawn Faulkner was sentenced to 19 years in state prison. This past December, Faulkner pleaded guilty to,
Absecon fugitive arrested in Atlantic City with gun and drugs, police say
An Atlantic City man wanted in an Absecon armed robbery was arrested leaving a home where a gun and drugs were found, police said. Jaquil Reynolds, 23, was wanted in the Oct. 28. Detectives set up surveillance of a home in the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue last week,...
2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning
Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Cause Of Death Revealed, Suspect Arrested In Case Of Jersey City Mom Luz Hernandez
UPDATE: Arrests In Luz Hernandez Case: One Suspect Captured In Miami, 2nd Remains At LargeAuthorities have revealed the cause of death in the case of Jersey City mom Luz Hernandez, whose death has been ruled a homicide.The 33-year-old mom died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions…
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ocean County Home
MANCHESTER – A Toms River man has been arrested after crashing into a mailbox, utility pole and house as the result of being intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. earlier today in the area of Route 571, near the border of Jackson Township. According to police,...
lnnnews.com
Brick Gets New Police Chief
Brick has welcomed a new chief of police. Dave Forrester became only the fourth chief to lead the department, following the retirement of James Riccio last week. On Tuesday, James Riccio finished his final day as chief and was honored with a walkout attended by about 200 people, including members of the township's police department, all four Brick Township fire companies and law enforcement from around Ocean County and New Jersey.
PSEG Worker Killed, Suspect Dead
An employee at PSEG was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently committed suicide in Franklin Township, authorities said. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, according to the Somerset County prosecutor. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7 a.m.,...
Stafford Police Warn Residents About Distract and Grab Thefts in Area
STAFFORD - The Stafford Township Police Department released the following information for residents: We have recently been receiving reports of "Distract & Grab" Thefts in our area. Please, be aware of your surroundings, and educate yourself and your loved ones on how to protect yourselves from being a victim to these crimes. “Distract and Grab” Thefts – What they are and how to protect yourself! A “distract and grab” theft is a method of crime used by thieves, typically targeting shoppers or victims who are alone. The theft can happen in a variety of places, often a grocery store, retail store, or in...
Man Shot During Attempted Gas Station Robbery in Lindenwold, NJ
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a shooting during an attempted gas station robbery in Lindenwold Monday night. The incident happened around 10:00 at the Gastrol station at 500 East Gibbsboro Road. At the scene, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Lindenwold Police located a 50-year-old Marlton...
Woman held after second Atlantic City gun case within three months
A Philadelphia woman was ordered held in jail after she was arrested for driving a vehicle in Atlantic City with guns for the second time in 2½ months. Tierra Barnes, 28, wiped tears away Wednesday as the judge told her she would remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility until her case is resolved.
Ocean Township Man Gets Life In Prison For Murder, Arson
A Monmouth County man who murdered a family friend in 2019 and then set her home on fire has been sentenced to life in prison, authorities said. Ronald J. Teschner, 53, was sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 7 in connection with the death of 65-year-old Jacqueline C. Terrulli. Shortly after 7:30 a.m....
2nd NJ councilmember fatally shot in a week in an 'isolated incident'
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting outside a PSE&G corporate headquarters in Franklin Township on Wednesday morning.
Driver hurt as school bus, car collide at N.J. intersection, cops say
One person was injured Friday morning when a school bus with students aboard collided with another vehicle in Howell, authorities said. No one on the school bus was hurt in the crash, which took place around 7:35 a.m. at the corner of Georgia Tavern Road and West Farms Road, Howell police said.
Time to Shred! Here are times and dates for Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
Authorities: Body of missing kindergarten teacher from Jersey City found in shallow grave
Police discovered the remains of Luz Hernandez, 30, buried along Central Avenue in Kearny in an empty lot.
Illegal Turn Produces 8½ Pounds Of Coke, 150 Pounds Of Pot, Loaded Guns, $50K, Three Arrests In
An illegal turn at a busy Leonia intersection led to the discovery of 8½ pounds of cocaine, 150 pounds of marijuana, two loaded handguns and $50,000 in proceeds and the arrests of three unemployed men from Ridgefield Park, Manhattan and Long Island, authorities said. Sgt. Ray Forsdahl stopped a...
