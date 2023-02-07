Read full article on original website
2023 Dodge Hornet Sacrifices Gas Mileage For Performance With Sub-30 MPG Figures
Order books have been opened for the 2023 Dodge Hornet since August 2022, but we are only just finding out the crossover's fuel economy ratings. The EPA Fuel Economy website posted official ratings for the Hornet GT with the base 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine called the Hurricane4. As a reminder, this four-pot delivers 268 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque going out to all-wheel-drive through a nine-speed automatic.
2024 Mazda CX-90 Drops Crazy New Motors On the Premium 3-Row SUV Segment
The all-new 2024 Mazda CX-90 has two new engines American Mazda owners have never seen the likes of. Here is a breakdown of what to expect from the new inline 6-cylinder turbo and the plug-in hybrid-electric (PHEV) motors. Mazda has always had a thing for kooky engines. If you owned...
2024 Mazda CX-90 Aims High with a Powerful Inline-Six, Elegant Looks
Mazda has revealed the 2024 CX-90, a new three-row SUV with standard all-wheel drive. It rides on a new longitudinal-engine platform and features either a turbocharged inline-six or a four-cylinder plug-in-hybrid powertrain. The CX-90 will go on sale in the U.S. this spring, though pricing is not yet available. A...
Posh Midsize SUV Comparison: 2024 BMW X5 Vs. 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
In the world of the posh midsize SUV, the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class rule the roost. The pair have a rivalry that stretches back to the late '90s and, with both vehicles having received a refresh for the 2024 model year, the strife between Munich and Stuttgart has only grown stronger.
2024 Volkswagen Atlas drops VR6, goes turbo-4 only
It's time to say goodbye to the VW VR6 engine. RIP. On Thursday, the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas made its debut with only turbo-4 power, a larger touchscreen, and more standard comfort features. Volkswagen said the refreshed 2024 Atlas will go on sale in the third quarter with pricing, fuel economy,...
2024 Porsche Cayenne undergoing testing ahead of spring debut
Porsche is out testing prototypes for an updated version of its Cayenne mid-size SUV, which is confirmed to launch in the spring as a 2024 model. The German sports car brand released images of the Cayenne undergoing testing on Wednesday. The automaker said there will be tweaks to the powertrain...
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse to offer carbon-fiber wheels as standalone option
Ford has offered carbon-fiber wheels for top-of-the-heap models such as the GT supercar, Mustang Shelby GT500, and Mustang Shelby GT350R, and soon they will be available on a lower-line but still performance-oriented model. The 2024 Mustang Dark Horse will be available with carbon-fiber wheels as a standalone option, Ford announced on Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show.
Matchbox releases 70th anniversary cars made with recycled zinc
Matchbox is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a line of limited-edition toy cars due to hit stores throughout the year. The lineup boasts impressive variety, including classic race cars such as the Porsche 908 and Jaguar D-Type, modern vehicles such as the Chevrolet Corvette C8 and GMC Hummer EV pickup, plus fire trucks, a London double-decker bus, even a Boeing 747.
