Order books have been opened for the 2023 Dodge Hornet since August 2022, but we are only just finding out the crossover's fuel economy ratings. The EPA Fuel Economy website posted official ratings for the Hornet GT with the base 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine called the Hurricane4. As a reminder, this four-pot delivers 268 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque going out to all-wheel-drive through a nine-speed automatic.

6 DAYS AGO