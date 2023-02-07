The Ford Mustang launched in Europe in right-hand drive configuration for the first time in conjunction with the arrival of the S550 generation in 2015, and it hasn’t looked back since, though customers in that region showed a strong preference for the GT and its naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engine, prompting FoMoCo to drop the EcoBoost model some time ago. Thus, it came as no surprise when the automaker announced that it would be selling the all-new S650 Ford Mustang in Europe later this year. Now, Ford Authority has spotted an S650 Ford Mustang prototype with right hand drive out testing.

9 DAYS AGO