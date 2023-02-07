Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 513 Big-Block Chevy Makes Over 1,200 HP at 8,500 RPM!
Adding boost is very popular these days, which explains why 1,000-hp engines are nearly commonplace. But there are still builders out there making big power the hard way, with displacement, high compression, big-lift cams, and meticulous assembly so it all stays in one piece. Kjell Adams' 513-inch big-block Chevy is one of these engines and when this monster BBC showed up at Westech Performance, dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule' knew we would want to see the results.
Carscoops
Next C9 Corvette Rumored To Debut In 2028, Feature A Gasoline Engine
Even though the C8 Corvette still feels pretty new, Chevrolet’s product planners are already preparing for the next generation, which, according to a new report, will arrive in 2029. Citing unnamed internal sources, GM Authority says that the ninth-generation Corvette will be unveiled in 2028, and its first model...
Carscoops
1967 Chevy Chevelle With Supercharged Viper V10 Is One Wild Restomod
Mixing marquees when creating restomods is a bit of a faux pas but we can’t help but love this one. It takes a classic 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle and blends it with modern components that include a V10 from a Dodge Viper. And for good measure, there’s a supercharger strapped to it too.
gmauthority.com
First Images Of 2023 Blacklake XT1 Chevy Silverado Revealed
Michigan-based aftermarket performance tuning company Blacklake just dropped a few new images of the 2023 Blacklake XT1 Chevy Silverado, a prerunner-style off-roader looking to challenge the Ford F-150 Raptor. For those readers who may be unaware, Blacklake Research And Development originally got its start developing upgrades for the Lotus Evora...
What Do the Numbers 1500 Stand for in the Chevy Silverado 1500?
Many trucks bare the tag 1500. So, what does the 1500 in Chevy Silverado 1500 mean? The post What Do the Numbers 1500 Stand for in the Chevy Silverado 1500? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why GMC Sierra HD Has Bigger Windows Than 1500 Trucks
With the upcoming mid-cycle refresh of the GMC Sierra HD lineup, select trims of the 2024 Sierra HD received a substantial interior furnishing upgrade. Recently, we found out that this interior overhaul was more than just a simple cut-and-paste from the light-duty Sierra 1500, and required some extra massaging in order to make everything lineup properly.
fordauthority.com
S650 Ford Mustang Right Hand Drive Prototype Spotted Testing
The Ford Mustang launched in Europe in right-hand drive configuration for the first time in conjunction with the arrival of the S550 generation in 2015, and it hasn’t looked back since, though customers in that region showed a strong preference for the GT and its naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engine, prompting FoMoCo to drop the EcoBoost model some time ago. Thus, it came as no surprise when the automaker announced that it would be selling the all-new S650 Ford Mustang in Europe later this year. Now, Ford Authority has spotted an S650 Ford Mustang prototype with right hand drive out testing.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7L Turbo Engine Gets In-Depth Look: Video
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is available with several engine options, but don’t be fooled – the standard turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine is more than up to the task when it comes to towing. Now, Chevrolet is showing off some of the features and capability of the Chevy Silverado’s turbocharged 2.7L engine with the following Chevy MyWay video.
Acura NSX Vs. Chevy Corvette E-Ray: Hybrid Supercar Showdown
The new 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is coming after the now-discontinued 2022 Acura NSX Type S' claim to hybrid supercar fame. The post Acura NSX Vs. Chevy Corvette E-Ray: Hybrid Supercar Showdown appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
qcnews.com
US-built 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric van revealed
The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been a long-time favorite for commercial customers around the world, and the U.S. has been the number two market behind Germany, with local sales averaging about 30,000 units annually. However, despite decent demand for the full-size light van here, the U.S. misses out on the electric...
How Does the Ford F-150 Hybrid Compare to the Toyota Tundra Hybrid?
Both the 2023 Toyota Tundra and the 2023 Ford F-150 now offer a hybrid engine. How do these trucks compare? The post How Does the Ford F-150 Hybrid Compare to the Toyota Tundra Hybrid? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
qcnews.com
Google says it’s finally ready to give EV drivers the fastest route
Google claims that it has made its Maps product much more useful to electric vehicle drivers, with the addition of power-level information for chargers—and the smarts to tap into that for customized route planning and directions. The company reports that it has distinguished stations with a charging power of...
3 Reasons the Ford Ranger Raptor Will Be a Winner
Believe it or not, America is finally getting the Ford Ranger Raptor. Here's why it could be a great truck. The post 3 Reasons the Ford Ranger Raptor Will Be a Winner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
qcnews.com
2024 Mazda CX-90 ranges from $40,970 to $61,325, gets 25 mpg
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 three-row crossover SUV costs $40,970, including a $1,375 destination fee, Mazda announced Tuesday. The new and largest vehicle in Mazda’s lineup comes standard with mild-hybrid powertrains and an available plug-in hybrid, and offers seating configurations for six, seven, and eight people. Top Turbo S models...
