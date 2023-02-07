Lunar New Year Gala celebrates cultures and caring | NONPROFIT REGISTER

Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Former governor Bill Ritter endorses Kelly Brough for Denver mayor
Former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter endorsed Kelly Brough for Denver mayor. Ritter, a Democrat, served as governor from 2007 to 2011. He was also the Denver District Attorney from 1993 to 2005. He called Brough "masterful" at bringing diverse people to the table in order to find solutions for tough...
coloradopolitics.com
Candidates address affordability, homelessness in Denver's first mayoral debate
The issues of housing affordability and homelessness took center stage at Denver's first mayoral debate Thursday night and the 16 candidates offered 16 solutions. The 17th candidate, Al Gardner, was unable to attend the debate hosted by Regis University due to family matters. Of the hundreds of graduates Regis University...
coloradopolitics.com
Second District 7 debate: Candidates pitch themselves to residents
A sampling of Denver's deep diversity was on full display during the second debate among candidates for "lucky" Denver City Council District 7. Flor Alvidrez, Nick Campion, Adam Estroff, Arthur May and Guy Padgett were asked a series of questions about issues facing the district and the city as a whole.
coloradopolitics.com
Does ballot order give topline candidate in crowded Denver mayor's race an edge?
Tuesday's random drawing to determine the order of appearance of candidates for Denver mayor on the municipal ballot put Lisa Calderon's name at the top of the list. Two veteran observers of Denver city politics offered a mixed assessment. Steve Welchert, a former legislative liaison for Gov. Richard D. Lamm...
coloradopolitics.com
Anti-Defamation League responds to Aurora city council candidate's 'brownshirts' comment
A candidate running for Aurora City Council stood by comments he made last year likening cancel culture to Nazism despite the Anti-Defamation League warning that such comparisons “trivialize” the Holocaust while causing survivors and their families pain. In August 2022, Jono Scott made a Twitter post stating: “Two...
coloradopolitics.com
Republican Andy Rougeot brings deep pockets, tough talk to Denver mayoral race
One of the candidates vying to be Denver's next mayor stands out as much due to his political affiliation as he does due to his swollen campaign coffers. Not only is veteran and small business owner Andy Rougeot the only major self-funding candidate in the nonpartisan race, he's also the only registered Republican.
coloradopolitics.com
Former Rep. Tracey Bernett pleads guilty to residency fraud charges
Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, D-Louisville, pleaded guilty Friday to charges related to residency fraud and received a deferred sentence and two-years probation, according to a news release. Prosecutors charged Bernett last year with falsifying her residency in order to run for re-election to House District 12. Bernett was elected...
