Des Moines, IA

Men's Basketball Preview: Southern Illinois

The Drake men's basketball team will be back inside the Knapp Center to host Southern Illinois in a Missouri Valley Conference first place showdown on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. Broadcast Information. Saturday's game against Southern Illinois will be broadcasted live on ESPNU with play-by-play announcer James Westling and...
DES MOINES, IA

