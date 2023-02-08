ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for Feb. 7, 2023

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZREnf_0kg1XRLD00
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Peter Kramer grabs a rebound from Highlands’ Jordyn Taverez on Jan. 27.

The first few days of February turned out to be a struggle for state-ranked teams. Some only dropped a few spots while others fell out of the Pennsylvania elite 30.

In all, nine teams ranked in last week’s Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings lost with five of those losing their spot in the Top 5 in their classification.

Trying to help turn the trend back into a land of victories are five new teams, including New Castle in Class 6A, Valley View in 4A, Mohawk in 3A and Otto-Eldred and Aliquippa in 2A.

There was one change at the top as undefeated Reading took over the No. 1 spot in 6A after Roman Catholic lost to Neumann-Goretti in District 12 action.

The other top spots remained unchanged with Imhotep Institute Charter in 5A, Neumann-Goretti in 4A, North Penn-Mansfield in 3A, Dock Mennonite in 2A and Linville Hill Christian in A still sitting in the top spot.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Reading (20-0) (3) (2)

2. Roman Catholic (18-2) (12) (1)

3. New Castle (17-2) (7) (NR)

4. Spring-Ford (20-2) (1) (3)

5. Lower Merion (18-3) (1) (4)

Out: St. Joseph’s Prep (12)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Institute Charter (19-3) (12) (1)

2. Cathedral Prep (16-2) (10) (2)

3. Radnor (21-0) (1) (4)

4. Central Mountain (18-1) (6) (5)

5. Abington Heights (17-2) (2) (3)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (17-2) (12) (1)

2. Lincoln Park (19-1) (7) (2)

3. Hampton (17-2) (7) (3)

4. Martinsburg Central (18-1) (6) (4)

5. Valley View (16-2) (2) (NR)

Out: Berks Catholic (3)

Class 3A

1. North Penn-Mansfield (19-1) (4) (1)

2. Holy Redeemer (18-2) (2) (2)

3. Columbia (18-1) (3) (3)

4. Executive Education Academy (16-3) (11) (4)

5. Mohawk (18-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Devon Prep (12)

Class 2A

1. Dock Mennonite (19-2) (1) (1)

2. Constitution (13-7) (12) (2)

3. Otto-Eldred (18-1) (9) (NR)

4. Aliquippa (13-6) (7) (NR)

5. Bishop Canevin (15-4) (7) (4)

Out: Eden Christian Academy (7), United (6)

Class A

1. Linville Hill Christian (15-0) (3) (1)

2. Elk County Catholic (18-1) (9) (2)

3. Imani Christian (13-5) (7) (3)

4. Portage (20-1) (6) (4)

5. Union (18-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Greensburg, PA
