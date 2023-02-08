ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hersheypa.com

Iconic Flume Ride Marks 50th Anniversary in Summer 2023

Hersheypark will open for its 2023 season on April 1, but this time of year - January through March - is actually the busiest at the Central Pennsylvania amusement park. During the off-season, the Hersheypark maintenance team disassembles, inspects and overhauls more than 70 rides in preparation for spring. Each...
hersheypa.com

A Valentine’s Day Gift Guide From The Sweetest Place On Earth

Looking for the perfect gift for your valentine? Hershey, PA has something for everyone. Spread the love to your galentines, kids or significant others with everything from sweet treats to live entertainment you can only find in our sweet chocolate-filled town. Keep reading to see some of our top picks for Valentine's Day gifts this year.
hersheypa.com

Happy Hour & Limited Time Menu Items Available All Month

February is the sweetest time to visit The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio in Hershey's Chocolatetown! Our full-service restaurant is offering a new Happy Hour, limited time February specials, 2 new desserts and a delicious Mini Martini Flight all month long. Make plans with family, friends or co-workers to check out the new Happy Hour menu and indulge in brand-new dishes created exclusively for the restaurant.
