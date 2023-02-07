The Cyclones wrapped up this past weekend in Arkansas and Washington. A very competitive weekend where the Cyclones saw some of the best competition in the nation. Cailie Logue set a new personal best with a time of 9:00.75 putting her at No. 2 in school history and placing seventh in the event. In the 3,000-meter, Freshman Ashlyn Keeney ran an impressive 9:26.63 for a place of 32nd in a field of over 100 runners.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO