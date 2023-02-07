ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa State Daily

Three Big Takeaways: Lingering issues cost Iowa State in loss on the road

Despite a week of practice, No. 21 Iowa State couldn’t put it together against West Virginia on the road, dropping its third consecutive game Saturday night. The tailspin started after a pair of close losses against both Kansas State and Baylor. Even without a game during the week, the Cyclones were unable to overcome issues that have been plaguing the team over the past two weeks.
AMES, IA
Iowa State Daily

Wrestling picks up yet another ranked win

AMES — Casey Swiderski was hard on himself during his five-match losing streak. Confidence is huge for Swiderksi and the freshman started to doubt himself, Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser said. “We got to get through this,” Dresser said. “And the only way to get through this is...
AMES, IA
Iowa State Daily

Track and field team puts up record times in eventful weekend

The Cyclones wrapped up this past weekend in Arkansas and Washington. A very competitive weekend where the Cyclones saw some of the best competition in the nation. Cailie Logue set a new personal best with a time of 9:00.75 putting her at No. 2 in school history and placing seventh in the event. In the 3,000-meter, Freshman Ashlyn Keeney ran an impressive 9:26.63 for a place of 32nd in a field of over 100 runners.
AMES, IA
Iowa State Daily

Cowboy defense frustrates Cyclones in first Hilton loss

AMES — Iowa State men’s basketball struggled to scrap together much on offense, losing to Oklahoma State 64-56 on Saturday. Entering Saturday, there had only been one game in Hilton Coliseum that did not end in a double-digit Cyclone win (Jan. 24 against Kansas State). Oklahoma State had...
AMES, IA
Iowa State Daily

Cyclones return home after double competition weekend

The Iowa State gymnastics team will face off against Central Michigan in this year’s Beauty and the Beast on Sunday. The event involves the gymnastics and wrestling teams competing simultaneously in Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones are coming off a double meet weekend on the road, losing to the number...
AMES, IA
Iowa State Daily

Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones get first loss at home

AMES — After their sixth road loss of the season, No. 11 Iowa State returned to the place where they had yet to lose; Hilton Coliseum. The 16-7 Cyclones tipped off against the 15-9 Oklahoma State Cowboys for the second time this season. Iowa State’s first matchup with Oklahoma State resulted in a 61-59 loss on Jan. 21.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy