Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
KWQC
Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago. Friday, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen Hazen who died after...
KCCI.com
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
superhits106.com
Loras College Student Apparently Hit By Train
Authorities have confirmed that a person was injured earlier this week in an apparent train strike. 21 year old Jayden Upton, a Loras College student from Rock Island, Illinois, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital before being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for advanced trauma care. According to Dubuque police, officials responded at approximately 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the area under the Third Street bridge near U.S. Highway 61/151 for a report of someone yelling for help. Police found Upton lying along the Canadian National Railway tracks. A report says Upton was conscious and alert but had sustained severe injuries to his left arm and leg due to an apparent train strike. The Canadian National Police Service is investigating the incident.
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Stumps for Trump in Bettendorf, Iowa
Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake returned home to Scott County, Iowa on Friday and told a huge crowd at an event in Bettendorf that she would do everything in her power to see former President Donald Trump elected once again to the nation’s highest office in 2024. Lake...
Cedar Rapids Bed Bath & Beyond and Two Other Iowa Stores to Close
Sometimes when things go bad there's no stopping the runaway train. That seems to be the case at Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond, the once mighty retailer that celebrated its 50th birthday in 2021, is getting closer and closer to extinction. Following the company's latest announcement, it will soon be as close to extinct as possible in the state of Iowa, where only one store will remain.
977wmoi.com
Clydesdales Return to American Home of Alexis
Alexis, Illinois is the American Home of the Clydesdale. In the late 1800s, the American Clydesdale first settled in Alexis, which became historically known across the world. Over the past 50 years, the gentle giants only existed as a memory until Alexis native Kyle Flowers, along with Sam Medhurst, formed F & M Clydesdales and decided to bring Clydesdales back to West Central Illinois. Flowers shares the history behind Alexis’ claim to fame of the American Clydesdales:
cbs2iowa.com
Snowfall totals for February 9th in eastern Iowa
Heavy snow fell in parts of eastern Iowa, while some areas didn't even see a flake. The heaviest snow fell out in Dubuque County where the airport reported 9" of snow as of noon. The nine inches fell in just FOUR hours and more snow is falling into the afternoon.
KCRG.com
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles in rural Muscatine County led to the death or injury of every occupant of the vehicles, according to law enforcement officials. At around 2:25 p.m., the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and other emergency responders were sent to a...
KWQC
Three dead in two-vehicle crash
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - First responders were called to an accident near Muscatine. On Sunday afternoon a two-vehicle crash resulted in three dead and others hospitalized for unknown injuries. When emergency response arrived on scene there were three casualties, and medical helicopters were brought in for rapid transport of the...
Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees
An eastern Iowa company was fined $4,500 for placing waste tires among tree debris to hasten its burning in December, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Someone reported on Dec. 5 a sudden accumulation of tires and a subsequent fire in a rural area north of Clinton near the Mississippi River, DNR records […] The post Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ourquadcities.com
Company proposes transfer station near airport
Moline is in the early stages of approving a new private sector transfer station located near the Quad Cities International Airport that is expected to help the city control future garbage rates,. extend the useful life of area landfills, bring two recycling drop-off centers back to Rock Island County and...
3 dead, 6 injured in 2 vehicle crash
Three people are dead and six others are injured after a two vehicle crash in Muscatine County this afternoon. According to a release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the area of the intersection of Highway 38 and 155th Street (F-70) in Muscatine County on Sunday at about 2:25 p.m. for […]
Illinois man pleads guilty to embezzlement from a labor union
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brent Toppert, 42, the treasurer of Local 238 of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA), pleaded guilty to embezzling $63,713 from the labor union. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Toppert, who lives in Morrison in Whiteside County, began stealing funds in 2018. The SPFPA represented members […]
KWQC
Country Style Ice Cream moving locations
DAVENPORT, Iowa, and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport ice cream shop will be relocating, but good news, the business will not be moving too far away. Country Style Ice Cream announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the business will be relocating its Utica Ridge shop to Bettendorf, 3591 Tanglefoot Lane, this spring.
KWQC
Investigators: Fire intentionally set at Davenport Comfort Inn Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police arrested a man they say intentionally started a fire inside a room at the Comfort Inn on Northwest Boulevard in Davenport. 60-year-old Terry Lee Kirby of Davenport is charged with First Degree Arson and First-Degree Criminal Mischief. Officials say they responded to a call...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate theft at Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2 wanted men
The QCHA Lady Blues is the only high school girls ice hockey team in the state of Iowa. Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit. A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
KWQC
Former Deere employee sues company after fired, claims retaliation for safety concerns
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A former employee is suing Deere & Company, claiming he was fired in retaliation for bringing up a safety concern with batteries that would be used in an electric tractor and other equipment. Daniel White, of Bettendorf, claims he was fired after bringing up...
Comments / 0