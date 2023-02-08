Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Washington Wildlife Commissioners Would Receive Salary Per Proposed Legislation
Washington Fish and Wildlife commissioners would be paid a salary, per proposed legislation. House Bill 1699 would provide a salary to the 9-appointed commissioners in an "effort to reduce the burdens placed on the commissioners and create a more inclusive and representative commission." The legislation was introduced by Republican state...
KREM
No, a Washington bill would not put people in jail for failing to vote
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are proposing a bill to make voting mandatory in the state. If you’re registered to vote, you’d be required to return your ballot. Claims have been made about penalties for people who decide not to vote, including this Tweet from the Washington State GOP, but we can VERIFY those claims are not true.
KEPR
New state bill aims to outlaw jaywalking citations in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state legislators are currently considering a bill that would repeal the law outlawing jaywalking across the state. Advocates and sponsors of House Bill 1428 argue that Washington's current jaywalking laws disproportionally impact minorities and people who are low-income or homeless. (If viewing this story in...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pay raises for Washington state elected officials finalized for 2023 and 2024
(The Center Square) – A pay boost for all statewide elected officials has been finalized by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. Under the salary schedule, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands, and all state legislators would get a 4% cost of living salary increase starting July 1, with another 3% raise going into effect on July 1, 2024.
Should a WA law require you to vote? It’s a shame the idea is being considered | Opinion
Just like jury duty, some WA lawmakers want voting to be legally required. | Editorial
kpq.com
Rep Goehner Wants To Rein In Home Building Regulations
State Representative Keith Goehner of Dryden is the new House Republican appointee to the State Building Code Council. The council establishes the minimum building, mechanical, fire, plumbing and energy code requirements in the stare. Goehner would like to rein in regulation. He thinks the council has gone beyond its intended...
KUOW
Washington bill could allow Department of Natural Resources to sell carbon credits
In the eyes of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, one big thing is missing from the state’s climate policies. Recent laws don’t allow the state agency to sell carbon credits, an act officials said would help slow climate change and generate millions of dollars for public schools, counties and fire departments.
Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?
The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
Lawmakers consider bill to stop employers ‘unjustly’ searching vehicles
Factory workers are telling state lawmakers that their vehicles are being ‘unjustly’ searched by their employers and are asking for a new bill to prevent this. Under Washington state law, employees have some privacy protections, but the Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) said there are no statutes or rules regarding workplace searches, including an employee’s vehicle parked on an employer’s property.
kqennewsradio.com
REPRESENTATIVE OSBORNE PUSHING FOR INCREASE IN CAT THRESHOLD
On Thursday State Representative Virgle Osborne of Roseburg, released a statement on his bill that would increase the Corporate Activity Tax threshold from $1 million to $5 million. Osborne said, “This morning, I experienced overwhelming support in the House Committee on Revenue for House Bill 2433, which received nearly 40...
Chronicle
State Republican Party Calls for End of State Vaccine Mandate
The Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) released a statement on Wednesday calling for Gov. Jay Inslee to end a statewide COVID-19 vaccination requirement for state employees. “If Seattle and King County can end their mandates because of updated health guidance, the only thing stopping Governor Inslee from doing so is...
KING-5
Seniors fight meal tax at retirement communities
The state Department of Revenue has been taxing every meal served in retirement communities across Washington. In Mount Vernon that's 8.9%.
'Some equity here': Bill would pay Fish and Wildlife Commission members
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill in the Washington Legislature with the aim of economically diversifying the makeup of the Fish and Wildlife Commission. “Right now, the Fish and Wildlife Commission is pretty much a fulltime job,” said Kretz in a statement. “The 'volunteer' aspect of the job is in name only. What ends up happening is that the only people who can afford to spend that kind of time and energy in a non-paid capacity are either...
KING-5
Washington state Senate passes bill to repeal advisory votes
The legislation moves onto the House. If approved, it would also require legislative staff to work with state officials to create a primer on state finances.
Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bill in state Senate that would compel Washingtonians to vote advances out of committee
OLYMPIA, Wash. – High school civics teachers tell their students a lot about the “civic duty” of voting, but a group of Washington state lawmakers hope to take the concept of duty to another level. Senate Bill 5209 would compel eligible Washingtonians to vote unless they obtain...
Chronicle
Proposal in Washington Legislature Would Expand Running Start to Sophomores
The Running Start program, which allows high school juniors and seniors to earn college level credits, will expand to include sophomores, if a proposal in the state Legislature is approved. “It’s a heavy lift when you’re a junior and senior to try to accomplish your two-year degree in those two...
610KONA
State Democrats Proposing Universal Health Care Plan
The bill would create a universal health care plan, open to all WA residents. Democrats propose a payroll tax to pay for a universal health care system. It's called the WA Healthcare Trust, Senate Bill 5335. It's the proposal of Democratic Senators Senators Hasegawa, Hunt, Liias, Nguyen, and Stanford, some of the bigger names in the legislature.
thestand.org
Retired public employees, educators join forces in Olympia
OLYMPIA (Feb. 9, 2023) — On a brisk Monday morning, public sector retirees from the Retired Public Employees Council of WA (RPEC) and the Washington Education Association – Retired (WEA-Retired) joined forces in-person for the first time since 2020 to swarm the Capitol campus in a show of unity and address issues of importance to their retirement security with their legislators. A strong showing of almost 200 members collectively from the organizations were in attendance.
