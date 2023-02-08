(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill in the Washington Legislature with the aim of economically diversifying the makeup of the Fish and Wildlife Commission. “Right now, the Fish and Wildlife Commission is pretty much a fulltime job,” said Kretz in a statement. “The 'volunteer' aspect of the job is in name only. What ends up happening is that the only people who can afford to spend that kind of time and energy in a non-paid capacity are either...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO